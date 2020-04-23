NBA Rumors: GSW Could Offer Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall & Two 1st-Round Picks For Rudy Gobert

Before the 2020 February NBA trade deadline, the Golden State Warriors traded D’Angelo Russell for Andrew Wiggins with the goal of addressing their major problem in the wing. However, since his arrival in Golden State, rumors still continue to swirl around Wiggins and his future with the Warriors. With the Warriors highly expected to contend for the NBA championship title in the 2020-21 NBA season, there are speculations that they could use Wiggins as the main trade chip to acquire their fourth superstar this summer.

In the past months, the Warriors have already been linked to numerous NBA superstars who are expected to be available on the trade market in the 2020 NBA offseason, including Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz. In his recent article, Dan Knitzer of Fansided’s Sir Charles In Charge suggested two possible ways on how the Warriors could add Gobert to their roster this summer.

In the first proposed trade, the Warriors would be sending a trade package including Draymond Green, Eric Paschall, and their own 2022 first-round pick to Utah, while in the second, Gobert would be heading to Golden State for Wiggins, Paschall, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick. Though it would cost them a potential lottery pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Warriors would undeniably better off proceeding with the second proposed trade deal.

Trading Wiggins instead of Green to the Jazz in exchange for Gobert would enable the Warriors to retain the core – Draymond, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson – that helped them build a dynasty while adding another legitimate NBA superstar on their roster. Gobert may not be a floor-spacer, but his potential arrival of Golden State could still tremendously boost their performance on both ends of the floor next season.

Gobert would give the Warriors a very reliable scoring option, incredible rebounder, and rim protector. This season, the 27-year-old French big man is averaging 15.1 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting 69.8 percent from the field.

Despite his rumored dispute with Donovan Mitchell, Gobert hasn’t shown any indication that he already wants out of the Jazz. However, he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing for the NBA team that ruled the Western Conference for five straight years. Being traded to the Warriors would give Gobert a realistic chance of winning an NBA championship title while working for his next big contract in the summer of 2021.

If they fail to fix the issue between their two best players, accepting the Warriors’ offer of Wiggins, Paschall, a 2020 first-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick won’t be bad at all for the Jazz. Wiggins is an All-Star caliber talent who fits the timeline of Mitchell, while Paschall would give the Jazz a boost in their second unit. The Jazz could use the two future first-round picks to add more young and promising talent on their roster or as trade chips to further improve their team this summer.