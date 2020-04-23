Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Posts Intense Workout To Instagram & Answers Fan Questions About Spot Reduction

Kayla Itsines took to social media platform Instagram on Wednesday, April 23, to post yet another home workout for her 12.4 million followers. She also imparted some of her fitness wisdom in the caption of the post, addressing common questions from fans.

For the workout, Kayla wears a coral sports bra with spaghetti straps that leaves her muscular arms and shoulders exposed while teasing a bit of toned tummy. She pairs the top with black leggings that include a high waistband and extend to her ankles. The leggings emphasize the fitness trainer’s thin and toned bottom half.

Kayla chooses a pair of white sneakers for footwear and accessorizes with a black exercise watch. Her long, straight brunette tresses are swept up into a high ponytail that trails down her back. She adds a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss to make her facial features pop.

The video includes several full-body exercises that require minimal equipment and can be done anywhere. Kayla performs the exercises in an open studio space with wood flooring and uses a black exercise mat for equipment. The exercise circuit is a portion of the full workout that subscribers to the trainer’s Bikini Body Guides (BBG) fitness program can find on the SWEAT app. The app hosts a variety of Kayla’s fitness programs.

As Kayla moves through each move, the name of the exercise and number of reps that her followers should do for each appears in white writing across the frame. The first exercise that Kayla tackles is reverse lunges and knee-ups, followed by shoulder taps and push-ups. She then moves into in-and-out planks. The single leg glute bridge comes next and the fitness trainer completes the mini workout with the caterpillar walk.

In the caption of the video, Kayla discusses the topic of spot reduction. She tells her followers that many people ask her if they can spot reduce or lose weight from specific areas of their body. The fitness trainer writes that it is not possible to spot reduce and explains that weight loss occurs across the entire body. She adds that the best thing her trainees can do is to take an approach to health and fitness that will benefit their entire body. This includes a healthy, balanced diet and realistic training routine.

Many of the fitness trainer’s followers commented on her caption in the comments section of the post, thanking her for the advice.

“Omg it’s insane how many people I know who keep trying to reduce fat from one area. Thanks for this post,” one Instagram user commented.