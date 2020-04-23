Rosanna Arkle Shows Off Her ‘Resting Beach Face’ In A New Bikini Shot On Instagram

Instagram sensation Rosanna Arkle is sharing more photos of her lockdown adventures, and fans can’t seem to get enough of her latest upload. On Wednesday night, the Australian bombshell dazzled her 5.2 million followers with an unconventional beachside snap wherein she was dangling from the roof of a car in an athletic pose that made it look like she was casually doing chin-ups. Snapped from the profile, the 31-year-old model was inside the open-door vehicle and had both hands up and out on the roof, stretching out her beautiful body as she seemingly hoisted herself up.

Rosanna — who has been spending her time in New Zealand during the COVID-19 pandemic — was beach-ready in a knitted bikini that left little to the imagination. She wore a teeny white bandeau top that failed to completely cover up her perky bust, exposing a tantalizing glimpse of sideboob. The strapless number was secured with two thin strings that went around her chest and midsection, tying at the back in large, loopy bows. She paired the minuscule bikini with what appeared to be a matching sarong, looking effortlessly chic in the stylish ensemble.

While the photo was not intended to be curve-flaunting, fans could notice the model’s trim midriff and tiny waist. The snap captured her from the hip up, teasing a hint of her famously curvaceous backside. The pose allowed the stunner to show off her side tattoo, as well.

The Aussie beauty completed her beach-babe look with a simple, natural-looking glam that consisted of long, thick lashes to bring out her eyes and a satin nude lipstick. The makeup application also included shimmering highlighter and a subtle pink blush on her cheeks, in addition to messy eyebrows. Rosanna added a bit of bling with a pair of gold stud earrings. She wore her long, golden tresses down and styled in loose waves that tumbled down her back. Her hair was parted to the side and looked tousled and wind-swept.

The gorgeous blonde was fixing the camera with sultrily parted lips and a fierce, somewhat grouchy gaze — an expression that she labeled as her “resting beach face” in the caption. Rosanna attributed the gloomy mood to the rainy weather — which appeared to be interrupting a slew of sunny, fun-filled days, judging from her recent Instagram posts. The model accompanied her caption with a few suggestive emoji that painted a vivid picture of her day at the beach, including a splashing water, palm tree, and weary face emoji.

The photo was tagged in Tokerau Beach, on Nothland’s Karikari Peninsula, and offered a stunning glimpse of the frothy sea unfolding in the background. The restless blue waves mirrored the cloudy sky overhead, and a seemingly deserted strip of beach added to the forlorn atmosphere.

The update certainly got fans’ attention, racking up more than 41,200 likes and 467 comments in the first seven hours of going live. Among the commenters were a few celebrities as well, including Valeria Orsini, who left a heart-eyes emoji under Rosanna’s photo.

“Gorgeous af,” chimed in Abigail Ratchford, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“So fire,” wrote Antje Utgaard, ending her message with a heart-eyes emoji and a pair of fire emoji.

Rosanna’s less famous followers also had plenty to say about the steamy pic.

“In love with your vibe and feed,” read one message, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Just doing ya chin ups,” commented another fan.

One Instagrammer was particularly impressed with Rosanna’s glam, taking to the comments section to ask more about the foundation and lipstick she was wearing. The model didn’t hesitate to reply, offering a detailed description of her look.

“Foundation is estee lauder stay all day in cashew… and lippy is Charlotte tilbury pillow talk lippy with boldy bare liner x,” she wrote.