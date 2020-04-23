Arianny Celeste Shares Several Sexy Swimsuit Photos In Honor Of Earth Day

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste celebrated Earth Day by sharing multiple sexy swimsuit photos and a few pics of herself enjoying the outdoors with her 3.3 million Instagram followers.

The first pic in the bunch showed Arianny standing on a white sand beach with her back turned to the camera. She wore a black swimsuit that exposed her peachy booty and long legs. She posed by looking at the turquoise waters stretched before her while lifting her hands above her head.

The second pic also showed Arianny with her back to the camera. She created a heart shape with her fingers that perfectly framed the distant sunset, making it look like the sun’s rays were shining from between her hands.

For her third photo, the UFC ring girl wore a tiny red bikini while laying on the beach with her hands beneath her head and her legs bent. The pic demonstrated an example of bird’s-eye view photography, showing Arianny basking in the sunlight with her feet submerged in the water. She accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and showcased her toned midriff.

The following image featured Arianny with her back to the camera yet again. She perched on top of a large cliff that overlooked the ocean.

The stunner’s fifth pic was easily the sexiest of the bunch. Arianny flaunted her perky derrière while rocking a ruched brown bikini and reclining on the ground. It appeared that she had just gotten out of the water as her hair was damp, and droplets of water shimmered on her skin in the minimal rays of sunlight.

In the sixth and final pic of the post, Arianny was once again shown from the back. She sported a ruffled pink dress and a sunhat while walking through a wooden archway designed to look like a woman opening her chest.

Rather than specifying where each picture was taken, Arianny modified her Instagram geotag to say “Beautiful Earth” as an all-encompassing location.

In her caption, Arianny thanked the earth for its “unconditional love and gifts.” She also encouraged her fans to find ways to give back to the environment and help heal the earth. She tagged photographer Taylor King in each image.

Within 13 hours of going live, Arianny’s image slideshow racked up over 23,000 likes and more than 200 comments. Many of her admirers commented on her beauty and the artistic nature of the photographs.

“These pictures are a thing of beauty,” praised one fan.