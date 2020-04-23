UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Sizzles In Black Cropped Top & Leggings: ‘Hanging With My Little Buddy’

UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer showed off her fantastic painting skills this afternoon during the coronavirus pandemic while also showcasing her voluptuous curves in a casual outfit, and her Instagram followers appreciated her efforts.

The artist shared a series of five pictures and one video of herself sitting on the floor of her studio painting skate decks for Brittney Palmer Art, and some of them featured her sweet white dog. In the images, Brittney wore a tank-style black cropped top that dipped low in the front, revealing a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage as she leaned over to focus intently on the details on her commissions. She paired the top with black leggings that hugged her curvy hips and legs, and gold sneakers finished off the painting outfit.

The UFC octagon girl’s highlighted brunette locks hung over her shoulders and down her back from a side part in gentle waves. Her hair moved as she changes positions to create the artwork. Brittney also wore neutral eyeshadow with eyeliner and mascara, and she had a nude lip and with a hint of blush on her cheeks. The model accessorized with a long necklace with a shiny pendant that hung between her breasts. She also wore a white sports watch around one wrist.

In the caption, Brittney revealed that her dog also supervised as she embellished the skateboards. She thanked her followers for their support and asked if she should add more to her store. The model’s followers responded positively to her post with more than 12,800 of them hitting the “like” button, and 170 took the time to compose a comment for her.

“Those are some dope looking skateboard decks!! Brittney Palmer, you are truly art material! Good job! Your creativity is coming along well!” praised one devotee who also included dozens of emoji.

“You have incredible talent. The more I see, the more I really enjoy it,” a second fan gushed.

“They are awesome. They were made by a beautiful and talented woman. Such a sweet white cute little dog,” declared a third follower who also included praise hand and heart emoji.

“Your gorgeous, and I love your modeling shoots, but your creativity is what makes me a huge fan of yours. Keep it up, Brittney. Your work is awesome,” a fourth Instagrammer commented.

