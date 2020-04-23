Lady Gaga Unveils The Tracklist For New Album ‘Chromatica’

Lady Gaga revealed the tracklist for her highly anticipated sixth studio album, Chromatica on social media Wednesday.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the 16-track long LP includes three star-studded features from South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, Sir Elton John, and Ariana Grande. Gaga hinted at the song with Grande in a March interview, mentioning a collaboration “with a fellow female pop star, who has similarly experienced immense trauma while in the public eye.”

“I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It’s two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do.” Gaga said, while also uttering, “it’s hard to be famous.”

Chromatica was set to debut on April 10, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gaga decided to postpone the release date.

According to MTV News, the tracklist came on the heels of Gaga fans posting screenshots on Twitter – noticing that Target began listing Chromatica on their website. Along with the listing went an image of the album’s back cover that showed the entire deluxe edition tracklist.

Gaga also shared the news on Instagram where many people, including her Little Monsters, commented with excitement.

“O my god BLACKPINK AND ARIANA,” wrote one fan.

“GAGA THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COLLAB WITH ELTON, ARI AND THE MOST SPECTACULAR BLACKPINK OHH GODDD THANK YOU GAGAAAA,” a second one commented.

In the midst of planning her sixth LP release and having to stall due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gaga helped arrange the Together at Home virtual benefit concert. The show featured appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Taylor, Beyoncé, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and more. Gaga helped raise almost $128 million for medical workers and first-responders on the frontline.

Prior to the tracklist being made available, Gaga announced her “Chromatica Ball” world tour to accompany the forthcoming album. The tour is set to begin July 24 in Saint-Denis, France. Gaga debuted the lead single “Stupid Love” with an accompanying music video. The video featured Gaga and fellow dancers battling it out on the fictitious planet “Chromatica.”

Take a look at the official Chromatica tracklist below.