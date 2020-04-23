Halsey Grabs Attention With Nude Shot In Order To Draw Attention To Earth Day

Singer Halsey has wowed her Instagram followers by wearing absolutely nothing at all recently. However, the image was merely to grab attention and she quickly noted to her 19.2 million followers that she wanted to draw their awareness to Earth Day and the things they can do in order to live more sustainably.

“I encourage all of my followers to take some time to consider ways you can live more sustainably in this time,” Halsey implored her legions of fans.

Wearing nothing, Halsey is shown standing in a pool of water with her back to the camera in her latest Instagram pic. It is unclear where the photo was taken but, with the rock pools surrounding and the lush green trees, it has a very tropical feel.

With her hair braided, Halsey looks over one shoulder as she looks up at the camera. Many of her tattoos are on display and the waterline only just covers her pert derriere.

This is not the only image that the celebrity posted in the set for Earth Day. Included were many other spectacular shots of exotic locations.

Along with these images, Halsey offered some advice on how to live more sustainably. She suggested that everyone make small changes in order to change the world. Along with reminding people to recycle where they could, she also suggested that they switch to using wooden utensils over throwaway plastic ones. In addition, she suggested picking solid shampoos and conditioners over liquid and purchasing from small agriculture businesses where possible.

As soon as the set of images went live her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours of posting, the pictures had garnered more than 1.1 million likes and thousands of comments from adoring fans.

“You should be SO proud of how you use your voice to be an advocate for such important issues, I know I am proud. I hope you’re well,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You’re incredible,” Lisa Frank said in response to the post.

“Happy Earth Day Gorgeous! Hope [you’re] doing well,” another person posted.

Many other fans used emoji to convey how they felt about Halsey’s Earth Day message. Obviously, many used the earth emoji but there were also plenty of hearts on display as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey recently wowed her fans with a cosplay shot on her Instagram account. Donning a pink wig and cute sailor costume, the singer dabbled in the world of cosplay which delighted her followers.