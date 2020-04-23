Sofia Richie Was Reportedly ‘Very Cool’ With Scott Disick Celebrating Kourtney Kardashian’s Birthday

Sofia Richie reportedly didn’t take any offense when Scott Disick spent quality time with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian and Disick were recently photographed leaving a home in Calabasas during her birthday weekend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated turning 41 years old on Saturday, April 18. According to Hollywood Life, the exes, who share three children together — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4 — spent the special day with the kids. During their weekend, Disick allegedly left Richie behind.

Although he was alone with his ex, Richie seemed comfortable with their time together. Not only is she reportedly secure in her relationship with her boyfriend of several years, but they have also grown closer in recent weeks. A source shared with the outlet that Richie is also comfortable with Disick and Kardashian reuniting without her due to their history and family they formed while they were together.

“She respects the relationship they have. Sofia is very secure in the bond she shares with Scott,” a source noted.

“Sofia is very cool with Scott’s relationship with Kourtney,” a second insider added. “There really isn’t any animosity or weirdness. At first, maybe, but that was ages ago. “Sofia may be young, but she is very mature and understands that it is very important for kids to have both their parents even if they aren’t together. Scott loves that Sofia is that way because the less drama the better.”

Disick and Richie began dating in 2016, shortly after he and Kardashian ended their nine-year relationship. Since then, rumors surrounding Richie and Kardashian’s dynamic have been swirling. Although the two have vacationed together and have appeared together on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Disick’s history with Kardashian has reportedly been an issue in his and Richie’s relationship.

While Richie has declared she will no longer appear on the series to focus on her acting, Disick remains to appear in the E! show’s new season. He is also a part of the Kardashian-Jenner tribe’s immediate family, even though he and his ex are no longer together.

Even though Kardashian and Disick were together for her birthday, the two co-parents made sure to express that the outing was strictly for their children. The exes both posted photos on their respective Instagram pages from the day, but they weren’t together in any of their posts.

On Kardashian’s page, the Poosh founder posted an image of herself wearing the same dark green sweatshirt she was wearing when she was seen with Disick. In the photo, she and Penelope shared a string of spaghetti by the beach. Disick also recently took to his page, where he shared a photo of their baby girl holding a dog by the beach.