Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Poses In Tight Workout Clothes That Show Her Athletic Figure

Brittany Matthews, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has built a large following on Instagram with her frequent fitness posts. She showed off her toned figure in a tight two-piece outfit for her latest update.

The social media influencer started off her career as a professional soccer player and has continued to pursue her passion for fitness. She has amassed over 504,000 followers on Instagram as she frequently provides tips for working out in posts that often feature her famous NFL boyfriend. Since the stay-at-home order was issued due to the coronavirus outbreak, the model has posted a series of at-home exercises.

Her most recent post did not feature any instructions for staying fit but did showcase the 24-year-old’s athletic physique. Matthews posed in a cream-colored tank top and a tight pair of camouflage workout shorts. She posted three photos in the ensemble that gave fans a glimpse of her sculpted midsection.

In the first snap, the Texas native looked straight into the camera with her hair tied up in a high ponytail. Matthews flashed a giant smile and had her right hand raised to her shoulder. She wore a gold bracelet on her right wrist and a fitness watch on her other. For the second shot the Instagram model stood in front of her closet and held her phone up for a mirror selfie. Her third picture was similar to the second but this time she offered a full body shot which showed off her sneakers, and she was joined by her dog in the background.

Matthews included a motivational quote in the post that urged fans to remain positive. Over 36,000 of her followers hit the “like” button on the photo set and it received more than 200 comments. Many of the compliments came from female followers who were inspired by the former pro athlete.

“Okay but yesterday was a great day because I’m in the worst shape ever and you posted an exercise video I can do,” a female fan wrote referring to Matthews’ caption.

“You are the most gorgeous ever!!! I strive to look like you and have your body,” another wrote.

“You look so good natural,” an admiring fan replied.

“Such a natural beauty and passing on so much positivity,” one female fan commented.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Matthews and Mahomes have been dating since the two were teenagers. They had a long-distance relationship in the past but now own a home together in Kansas City, Missouri.