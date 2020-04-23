Qimmah Russo Squats In White Thong And Shows Off Toned Thighs For Wall Sit Challenge

Instagram model and fitness trainer Qimmah Russo recently posted a video and asked her followers to “feel the burn” in the wall sit challenge. Her fans instantly responded.

Qimmah posted a short video of herself squatting against a wall as though she were sitting on a chair. However, the chair was missing and she was using her own thigh muscles in order to support herself. Asking her 1.5 million followers to do the same, she requested that they record themselves doing the wall sit challenge for one minute and then tag the fitness trainer as well as any friend they would like to participate also.

Wearing a white string bikini, Qimmah matched her look with a long-sleeved beige sweater that matched the wall behind her. The top was not full-length and showed off the celebrity’s toned stomach and gemstone belly button jewelry.

With her dark locks straightened, her hair hung down nearly to her waist. Qimmah also had little need for heavy makeup in order to accentuate her beauty.

In the short video, Qimmah is shown smiling at the camera as she easily completes the challenge. At times, the fitness trainer also dances and moves her shoulders in time to the music playing over the clip. She also flexes her arm muscles as the camera moves around her, showing off the rest of the house she is leaning against and the ground under her feet.

As Qimmah waits for the minute to be up — and showing no fatigue at all — she slaps her muscular thighs and pushes her hair out of her face.

As soon as Qimmah posted the challenge video, her followers were quick to respond. Within five hours of posting, the clip had garnered more than 61,000 likes and many comments by her legions of fans.

“Calf muscle gonna be screaming Hercules Hercules Hercules,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You can even make a plain wall look beautiful you have skills,” a fan said.

“THAT ” MASTERPIECE ” SOOOOOOOO BEAUTIFUL SOOOOOOOO FINE,” another person wrote, so excited that they not only used all capital letters but a variety of emoji in order to further get their point across.

In fact, many of Qimmah’s fans used only emoji in order to convey how they felt. The most popular featured were the fire, heart, and heart-eyed emoji. Also popular were the star-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah has often been keeping her followers interested in exercise during coronavirus pandemic, posting many videos as well as asking fans what they are doing in order to keep fit.