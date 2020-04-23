Maitland Ward Is Being Sued For $270k By Fellow Porn Actress & Videographer

Maitland Ward is being sued by one of her fellow porn actresses and videographer for allegedly withholding funds from them. They intend to take her to court for supposedly reneging on an agreement she made with them a few years ago. The lawsuit alleges that Maitland owes $270,000 between the actress and videographer, reports TMZ.

“Maitland Ward’s encounter with an actress is coming back to bite her in the butt… because she’s being sued over the filming of those steamy scenes,” says the article.

The adult entertainment actress and videographer/editor are saying that Maitland “screwed” them out of several hundred thousand dollars after they filmed pornography together.

According to court documents retrieved by TMZ, Maitland, the unnamed reality star, and the videographer, all began working together back in July 2017. Allegedly the film job went so well that Maitland and the actress carried on in an off-screen relationship.

“But, according to the lawsuit, that relationship went south… and so did a deal they say they cut with Maitland,” wrote TMZ.

In September 2018, the trio reportedly made a deal that would have given everyone involved a “hefty payday,” but they’re saying Maitland did not follow through on her end of the agreement.

They are claiming that Maitland was supposed to give the actress $180,000 and the videographer $90,000 after getting paid, but the pair is accusing the former Boy Meets World star and her attorney of stringing them along with “bad checks and broken promises.”

Maitland has vehemently denied these claims. When TMZ reached out for comment, Maitland responded by saying there were no contracts or agreements in place to back up this “completely made up story.”

She accused her “long time friends” of being “immoral” by conspiring together to sue her.

Maitland concluded by warning her adult entertainment colleagues “to be careful who you shoot with on the outside.”

On social media, fans of Maitland’s were hopeful that the suit would be dismissed. However, some people were less forgiving.

“Can’t trust people who work in porn. #WhoKnew,” sarcastically tweeted one user.

According to Page Six, Maitland officially announced she was making the leap to the porn industry last year, although if the lawsuit is to be believed, then she has been involved since at least 2017.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the stunning redhead had shared a photograph of herself rocking a shiny green bikini while stuck inside during the quarantine. The photo showed off Maitland’s hourglass figure and left very little to the imagination.