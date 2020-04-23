Al Gore And Jay Inslee Both Endorse Joe Biden

Former Vice-President Al Gore and Washington Governor Jay Inslee both announced their endorsements of Joe Biden on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, both former Vice-President Al Gore and Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced that they are endorsing Joe Biden for President, CNN reported. These endorsements are the latest in a string of crucial endorsements for Biden. Gore and Inslee are both high-profile champions of policies to address climate change, which is why they chose to announce their endorsements on Earth Day.

Both Inslee and Gore praised Biden’s record on environmental issues. They also expressed their confidence that Biden was the best candidate to address climate change.

I am proud to endorse my friend Joe Biden for President, and I'm looking forward to our virtual #EarthDay50 event at 2:30pm ET today. WATCH HERE: https://t.co/dzFziVVgWc — Al Gore (@algore) April 22, 2020

Gore made his endorsement official on Twitter shortly before appearing at a virtual event for Earth Day with Biden. CNN reported that during the Earth Day event, Gore addressed voters who haven’t yet decided if Biden will get their vote.

“This is not complicated. If you care about the climate crisis, if you want to start solving the climate crisis, this is not rocket science.”

According to the New York Times, Gore also appealed to young, progressive voters during the event. These progressive voters, many of whom supported former Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, are very concerned about climate change and want a candidate who will push green policies. Gore assured these voters that Biden will be that candidate.

Gore has been an influential climate change activist for several decades, and The New York Times reported that his endorsement may have a big impact on voters whose primary concern is addressing the climate crisis.

Governor Inslee, whose 2020 Democratic presidential run centered on an environmental platform, said that he believes Biden will address the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis at the same time, CNN reported.

“Earth Day is a day to celebrate the potential of restarting our international economy by building a clean energy economy that can put millions of people to work, cause massive reinvestment, which our economy is going to need so desperately as we come out of this pandemic.”

According to CNN, during Inslee’s own presidential campaign, he intimated that Biden didn’t understand the scope of the climate crisis. During the August Democratic Debate, Inslee criticized Biden’s climate change policies.

In contrast to these previous statements, on Wednesday Inslee praised Biden’s previous work on climate change policies in the Senate, pointing out that Biden “introduced the first bill on climate change in the United States Senate.”

Gore and Inslee’s endorsements came just days after the League of Conservation Voters announced they would be supporting Biden in the upcoming election.