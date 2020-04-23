Ashleigh Jordan Rocks Pink Leggings And White Sports Bra To Target Her ‘Side Booty’ In New Workout Videos

Ashleigh Jordan took to Instagram on Wednesday to demonstrate a workout routine that targeted the gluteus medius which she called the “side booty” in her caption.

Dressed in a pair of pink leggings and a white sports bra, the fitness model started her workout with a set of extended abductions. For this exercise, she laid on her side and propped her body up with her elbow. With both knees bent, she raises one leg and lowered it to complete her reps. In her caption, she recommended doing three sets of 15 repetitions on both sides.

In the second clip of the series, Ashleigh moved on to doing straight leg fire-hydrants. She got on her hands and knees for this one and extended one leg out to the side. Then she lifted that leg until her knee lined up with her glutes. She suggested four rounds of 10 reps each for this one.

The third video saw her get back on her feet for a set of squats combined with curtsy lunges and leg raises. After her first squat, Ashleigh took a large diagonal step backward for the curtsy lunge. Then she returned that foot to its original position to squat once more before she lifted her leg to the side, keeping it bent at the knee. Her caption recommended three sets of 15 repetitions on each leg.

Ashleigh ended this ‘side booty’ workout with a series of lying weighted abductions. She lay on her side for this one, maintaining a slight bend in her knee, as she held a dumbbell against her outer leg. Then she lifted and lowered that leg. Ashleigh suggested three sets of 20 repetitions in her caption. She also wrote that anyone attempting this move can use a resistance band or a heavy household item if they don’t have access to dumbells at the moment.

The post has been liked over 10,000 times, as of this writing, and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In her comments, several of her fans expressed gratitude for the workout demonstration.

“Love your routines! Working on building some more muscle for my cosplay!” one person wrote.

“You’re smashing it girl,” another added. “Awesome routine!”

Others complimented her enviable physique.

“Want yo bootayyy!” another fan added. “Killing it, girl!!!”

But a fourth Instagram user seemed intimidated by the glute-focused circuit.

“Gonna be sore for a week if I do this,” they wrote, before adding a series of fire emoji to their comment.