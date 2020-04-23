SZA Poses In A Bikini While Standing On A Tree For Earth Day Instagram Post

SZA decided to show some skin to her 6.6 million Instagram followers in celebration of Earth Day.

The “Garden” singer is no stranger to showing skin on social media, but her latest update allowed her to highlight the eco-friendly holiday. She was photographed standing on top of a tree with one of her chiseled arms in the air and another to her side. Fans of the songstress can see that she posed with a plethora of large trees behind her. The leaves from the tree almost took over the entire background, though parts of the light blue sky peeked through. While posing, SZA was photographed wearing a white bikini that shows off her impressive abs.

The bikini’s top left nothing to the imagination as SZA made a serious face for the camera. Her cleavage was on full display as the tiny strings were wrapped around her neck and under her breasts. The top hid the lower part of SZA’s breasts, allowing them to not completely spill out of her top as she raised her hand.

For the bottom half of the bikini, SZA decided to stick with the string theme. The small strings from the set were shown wrapped under SZA’s waist, revealing her fit lower body. Her muscles are protruding out as the bikini is low-cut and shows off her entire stomach. The bikini also exposes SZA’s toned legs, which appear to be glowing in the photo op.

SZA decided to accessorize the look to create more of a relaxed attire. She added dark blue-and-white sneakers to the bikini in order to stand on the tree. The “Broken Clocks” artist also wore tribal print socks to pair with her low top shoes. For jewelry, SZA opted to only add a gold chain necklace. Her signature big, curly hair is parted to the center and stop at her shoulders. Although her face isn’t the focal point of the photo, SZA also appears to be wearing lip gloss for her Instagram post.

SZA tagged celebrity photographer Blair Caldwell for the stunning outdoorsy photo. In her caption, the recent Rolling Stone cover girl also teased she would be speaking to a “special guest” on Instagram live in celebration of Earth Day. While she didn’t share who the guest would be, her fans were more focused on her steamy look and went to her comments section to express their admiration.

“U always radiate that energy that I live for!” one follower exclaimed.

“So toned I love it,” another fan admired.

“Marry me? Please?” a third supporter of SZA’s asked.

“The most beautiful,” claimed the fourth fan.