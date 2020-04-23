Ashley Resch Poses Seductively While Wearing Sheer Pink Lace Outfit In Latest Instagram Video

Instagram model Ashley Resch has posted a new video to her official account recently, asking her 876,000 followers, “who’s wife?” Her fans immediately responded to the risque video.

In the clip, Ashley wears a sheer pink lace dress with tiny shoestring straps. She accompanied the dress with matching elbow-length fingerless gloves. Under the dress, heart-shaped pasties gave her ample chest some sort of modesty. She also wore a white thong as well. Her tattoos can be seen through the sheer material, as too can her belly button.

Standing in front of a mirror, her followers got to see the celebrity pose seductively in the short clip as she holds her phone up to capture everything as she swirls her figure suggestively for her fans.

Ashley matched her make up to her outfit, choosing bright pink eyeshadow and lipstick. Her curly blond hair is worn out and the tousled waves frame her face and hang down to just past her shoulders.

Accessorizing the outfit, Ashelychose plenty of silver jewelry. The model selected large hoops for her ears. Around her neck hangs three chains of varying thicknesses. One has large links, the second, hanging lower bears the initial “A” for her name. Finally, the longest chain has a cross featured. These chains have all been worn in previous Instagram shots by her.

Within four hours of posting, the clip had garnered more than 34,000 likes. Plenty of her fans had commented also.

Brian Herrien, an American football player, announced that Ashley was his wife.

“Mine,” he claimed in the comments section of the video.

Many of Ashley’s other Instagram followers also insisted she was theirs too.

“Perfect in every way,” another fan wrote.

One follower cheekily suggested that Ashley should give up boys for her instead.

“Lol nobody’s stop it boys are ew my wife,” they posted, also using a crying laughing and heart emoji to further emphasize how they felt.

In fact, many people used nothing but emoji in order to convey their emotions in relation to Ashley’s latest clip. Most popular appeared to be the fire and heart emoji. However, many also used the drooling smiley-faced emoji as well.

Ashely is known for often posting racy and risque shots and video to her Instagram account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted a similarly seductive shot. Wearing an oversized hoodie, her buns were on display as she asked her legions of fans, “quarantine & chill or?”