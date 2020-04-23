Erica Wall Update: See The Ups And Downs That Came After Losing 300 Pounds On ‘My 600-LB Life’

Erica Wall has been one of the most popular people featured on My 600-LB Life, with fans following along as she initially struggled on the show and then lost close to half her body weight, enough to enter the dating world.

Erica topped the scales at 661 pounds when she was first featured on the TLC docu-series, and initially struggled with the strict recommendations to cut back on carbs and improve her diet. As InTouch Weekly noted, Erica had struggled with food since her childhood, initially getting her stomach stapled at her father’s urging at age 16 when she weighed 300 pounds. Erica lost weight, but was raped that year and fell deeper into food addiction as her relationship with her father became strained.

“I felt neglected and abandoned by my father. I just wanted my dad to tell me that he loved me, and he wasn’t disappointed that I was his daughter,” she said.

The idea of cutting out carbs was difficult for Erica during her initial appearance on My 600-LB Life, and it seemed at first that she may follow the path of others who pushed back against the suggestions of weight-loss experts and ultimately struggled to lose eight. But something eventually clicked, and Erica soon saw the pounds fly off.

She found a major breakthrough after appearing on My 600-LB Life, ultimately dropping 300 pounds in the 15 months after she was featured on the TLC series. In an initial “Where are they now?” update, Erica said that she had also started seeing a therapist and even entered the dating world, sparking a relationship with longtime friend Jimmy.

The update came with plenty of weight-loss pictures showing a much slimmer Erica, and TLC posted more pictures of her on its Facebook page last with the initial 2018 update.

Erica’s latest update shows that things haven’t always gone so smoothly. After her initial weight-loss on the show, the 45-year-old hit a snag in her relationship with boyfriend Jimmy, though Starcasm reported earlier this year that the two are still going strong. Erica told the celebrity news outlet that after waiting two decades to turn their friendship into a romance, she is willing to keep working through whatever roadblocks come their way.

“I will always do my best to love him with all of my heart and that is a promise from me to you,” she said. “I waited for him for 20 years so I know exactly what kind of man he is and in my opinion there is no better.”