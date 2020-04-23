Instagram Model Viktoria Varga Sizzles In A Small Red Bikini At Home

Instagram model Viktoria Varga has been providing self care tips to her Instagram followers while she has stayed at home to quarantine. In a recent two-photo post she posed in a small red bikini while applying a red face mask.

The Hungarian model had shown off her slender figure in various photos on social media recently and included at-home workout tips for people looking to stay fit while gyms are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. In this post, Varga showed the juxtaposition of how she thought a spa day at home would go and how it ended up going.

She tantalized fans in the first photo as she was photographed sitting on her knees with nothing on but a small red bathing suit from Sommer Swim and a towel around her blonde hair. The 28-year-old rested her right hand on her knee and held her left hand up to her face. Varga wore matching red nail polish, and had her bronzed skin popped in the ensemble that left little to the imagination. On her cheeks she had applied a red face mask that brought the red colored-theme together.

The fashion designer’s second photo was a little less glamorous. Varga knelt down in this snap as well but her body was covered by full-length striped pajamas. She wore her hair up in a ponytail and had on a pair of glasses while she held a bottle of red wine. The model had her top pulled up at the back to reveal her athletic behind as she watched something on her laptop in bed.

Many of her 468,000 followers showed their approval for the photos as over 14,000 of them hit the “like” button. Varga’s post received more than 140 comments as well. Several complimented her in Italian as the model is dating Italian soccer player, Graziano Pelle. Multiple fans said the post made them more at ease with their current quarantine situation.

“Hahaha you’re making me feel better!” a female follower commented with a wine emoji.

“Reality is better,” one fan said referring to the second photo.

“Oh you are so beautiful,” an Instagram user replied with several heart-eye emojis.

“Stunning as always. Stay safe and stay positive,” a fan replied.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Varga posted a series of workout clips she performed in her living room. This consisted of five workouts that could be done without any equipment and helped strengthen the lower body.