Hailey Baldwin Bieber Shares Throwback Beach Bikini Photos To Celebrate Earth Day

Hailey Baldwin celebrated Earth Day by sharing multiple photos of herself having fun in the sun.

On Wednesday, the runway model shared images of herself in the ocean with her 26.5 million Instagram followers. Based on her caption, she is recognizing the holiday, in which people are encouraged to do their part in helping the environment. The first photo from the Instagram slideshow showed Hailey sitting on a surfboard while soaking wet. Her short blond hair was pushed back as she wore a slight smirk on her face in the photo. She rocked a blue two-piece bikini that showed off her toned stomach.

The slideshow then followed Hailey throughout the vacation. According to Hollywood Life, the photos were taken during a trip with friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. In one snap, Hailey photographed herself enjoying the gorgeous blue water during their time in Jamaica. She posed by pouting while wearing a blue-and-white striped bathing suit.

Hailey was joined by Kendall and Justine in the following photo. While Hailey tried to capture her friends, she appeared to be wearing a peach swimsuit during their time in the water. As she made duck lips in the snap, Hailey also showed off her lime green acrylic nails as she threw a peace sign in the air. Kendall and Justine, meanwhile, smiled inches away from Hailey. Kendall appeared to be wearing a white bandeau top while Justine rocked a purple, leopard swimsuit.

For her final swimsuit look, Hailey made sure to be the center of attention. She sported a brown swimsuit this time while posing in the ocean. The blue sky and thin clouds acted as her backdrop as she looked intensely at the camera. Like most of her photos in the slideshow, Hailey appeared to have gone make-up free. Her hair was also wet and positioned away from her face.

Hailey’s throwback post caught the attention of several of her followers. While she seems to only have limited comments from people she follows, she received a whopping 1 million likes shortly after posting.

“Angel on earth,” one Instagram follower commented.

“Most perfect series ever,” another person chimed in.

“OMG CUTIE,” a third fan acknowledged.

“Catching all the waves,” a fourth supporter said.

Although the photos were taken before Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber went under quarantine along with the majority of the world, she seems to be taking her new reality in stride. In addition to frequently going on Instagram live with her hubby, Hailey has also been sharing content from past shoots and campaigns with her followers.