Hailey Baldwin Bieber Shares Throwback Beach Bikini Photos To Celebrate Earth Day

Hailey Baldwin celebrated Earth Day by sharing multiple photos of herself having fun in the sun.

The runway model provided images of herself in the ocean with her 26.5 million Instagram followers. Based on her caption, she is recognizing the holiday, in which people are encouraged to do their part in helping the environment. The first photo from the Instagram slideshow shows Hailey sitting on a surfboard while soaking wet. Her short blonde hair is pushed back as she has a slight smirk on her face in the photo. She wore a blue two-piece bikini that shows off her toned stomach.

The slideshow then follows Hailey throughout the vacation. According to Hollywood Life, the photos were taken place during a trip with friends Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye. In one photo, Hailey photographed herself enjoying the gorgeous blue water during their time in Jamaica. She posed by making a pouty lip while wearing a blue and white striped bathing suit.

Hailey is then joined by Kendall and Justine in the following photo. While Hailey is trying to capture her friends, she appears to be wearing a peach swimsuit during their time in the water. As she is making duck lips in the photo, Hailey also showed off her lime green acrylic nails as she threw a peace sign in the air. Kendall and Justine are then seen smiling inches away from Hailey. Kendall appears to be wearing a white bandeau top while Justine has on a purple, leopard swimsuit.

For her final swimsuit look, Hailey made sure to be the center of attention. She is wearing a brown swimsuit this time as she poses in the ocean. The blue sky and thin clouds act as her backdrop as she looks intensely at the camera. Like most of her photos in the slideshow, Hailey appears to not have on any makeup. Her hair is also wet and moved away from her face.

Hailey’s throwback post caught the attention of several of her followers. While she seems to only have limited comments from people she follows, Hailey received a whopping 1 million likes shortly after posting.

“Angel on earth,” one Instagram follower commented.

“Most perfect series ever,” another chimed in.

“OMG CUTIE,” a third fan acknowledged.

“Catching all the waves,” a fourth supporter said.

Although the photos were taken before Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber were under quarantine along with the majority of the world, Hailey seems to be taking her new reality in stride. In addition to frequently going on Instagram live with her hubby, Hailey has also been sharing content from past photo shoots and campaigns with her followers.