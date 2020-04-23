Abby Dowse Shows Some Serious Skin In A Black G-String And Thigh-Highs

Abby Dowse flaunted her assets in another racy ensemble on Instagram, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Australian model took to her account today to tantalize her 2.2 million followers with a hot new update that surely got a few pulses racing. She was snapped sitting up on her knees on top of her bed and tilting her head back in a sensual manner. Her nearly nude backside faced the camera, making for a seriously NSFW showing of skin that has proven hard to be ignored.

Abby went scantily-clad in the sultry bedroom snap, wearing nothing more than a set of skimpy black lingerie from Fashion Nova that very little to the imagination. The ensemble included a halter-style bra with thin straps that showcased her toned arms, back, and shoulders, and of which sported a gorgeous bronzed glow. Most of the garment’s front half was out of sight, however, keen-eyed could still get a teasing glimpse of sideboob exposed by its tiny cups.

The social media sensation also wore a pair of matching g-string panties that took her look to the next level. The barely-there lingerie exposed her curvaceous derriere in its entirety while also flaunting her sculpted thighs. Its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist. The model added a pair of black thigh-high socks to the look as well.

Abby gave her ensemble a bit of sparkle by adding hoop earrings, a chain bracelet, and a set of rings. She tied her platinum blond tresses up in a messy top knot, and wore a full face of makeup that included a thick coat of mascara, dark blush, and a shimmering highlighter.

The booty-baring snap has fared extremely well with Abby’s fans in its short time on her Instagram page. The post has racked up over 19,000 likes within just three hours of going live, as well as hundreds of compliments.

“Absolutely stunning babe,” one person wrote.

“You’re so hot,” commented another fan.

“You are a masterpiece of pure beauty,” quipped a third admirer.

“I’m happy every time you post,” a fourth follower remarked.

Abby’s fans are certainly used to seeing her in flaunt her curves in lingerie, though that is not the only thing in the model’s closet. She recently shared another snap that saw her swap her undergarments for a cozy loungewear set that consisted of a cropped sweater and hot pants. Her fans seemed to approve of the more modest look, awarding it more than 37,000 likes and 660 comments to date.