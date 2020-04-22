Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Curves In Fringed Red Crop Top And Skintight Leggings

Instagram model Bruna Rangel Lima recently wowed her followers in a sexy red outfit. Her 3.8 million fans were quick to respond and already there are 68,800 likes on the pic.

Wearing a bright red fringed crop top, Bruna’s ample cleavage is front and center in the image as she holds her phone up to take the selfie. The Instagram model also wears matching skintight red leggings that have a faint stripe pattern.

Bruna’s golden hair is straightened and hangs down over each shoulder, reaching her hips. It does not, however, hide the celebrity‘s midriff and her toned figure.

The model’s make up is subtle and highlights her natural beauty. Using muted tones in earthy shades, Bruna has emphasized her eyes and perfectly brushed eyebrows. On her lips, she wears a dusty shade of pink lipstick.

Keeping the jewelry simple, Bruna wears a delicate gold bracelet on one wrist and a necklace that features a gold circle in the middle. On one hand, two fine rings are seen.

Bruna snapped the selfie while standing in what appears to be her dining room as a glass-topped table and white chairs are behind her. A picture of the moon in its various phases also hangs on the wall. In one corner, an indoor plant is shown in a large white pot on a stand. At her feet, her dog has sneakily photobombed the image.

As soon as Bruna posted the picture, her followers immediately started to respond.

“Beautiful,” wrote Valeria Orsini, a fellow Instagram model.

“U r so beautiful,” one of Bruna’s followers wrote in the comments section of the image, adding three red flower emoji for added effect.

“This is so fire, hot babe alert,” another fan wrote, also adding an emoji for emphasis, this time the fire one.

In fact, many of her legions of fans simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the racy snap. By far, the most popular appeared to be the fire and heart emoji. However, the heart-eyed emoji was also used regularly in the comments section.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bruna recently reminded her Instagram followers about the importance of good hygiene while in lockdown due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

“Stay nice & clean during this quarantine,” she told her avid fans.

Wearing a sexy black string bikini, Bruna had cheekily tucked a pair of clippers into the bikini bottoms to remind her male followers that manscaping was important too.