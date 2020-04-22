Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Fit Physique In Tiny Shorts And A Pink Sports Bra

With her latest Instagram update, blond bombshell Anna Nystrom gave her 8.6 million Instagram followers a peek into what’s involved in maintaining her enviable physique, and showcased her incredible body at the same time. Anna included the geotag of Sweden on her post, although she didn’t specify a more precise location.

In the shot, Anna was walking down a stretch of pavement, with a few houses visible in the background, as well as an area with a scattering of trees. Though the scenery wasn’t particularly lush and green just yet, Anna seemed to be enjoying the warmer weather, given her ensemble.

She rocked a pair of skintight booty shorts that left little to the imagination, and showcased virtually every inch of her toned legs. The shorts were a heathered gray shade, and featured a soft pink waistband that sat right at her natural waist. The shorts had a slightly high-waisted fit, which accentuated her hourglass physique, and her legs looked incredible in the ensemble.

Anna paired the skimpy shorts with a pink sports bra that revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage. Several inches of her toned stomach were on display as well, and she finished off the look with a pair of crisp white sneakers.

Though she seemed ready to get active, Anna still wore her long blond locks loose rather than in a ponytail, parted in the middle and cascading down her chest in a sleek style. She posed with one arm slightly raised by her hip while the other hand went to her face, brushing away a few strands of hair.

She rocked her signature beauty look, which consists of a soft nude lip and a subtle smoky eye, paired with bold brows to frame her stunning gaze. She didn’t provide her followers with much context for the shot, simply adding two emoji in the caption of the post to describe her outdoor activities.

Anna’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy, sporty outfit, and the post racked up over 91,300 likes within just three hours. It also received 987 comments from her fans in the same time span.

“Love your outfit so much!!!” one follower commented.

“The prettiest girl in the world,” another fan said.

“You look absolutely amazing love your eyes,” one fan said, captivated by that particular feature.

“Looking great. Glad you’re still motivated to get out and exercise,” another added.

Anna has been keeping her followers tantalized with all her Instagram updates, even if many of them are simply snaps taken at home. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a selfie she took at home. In the shot, she rocked a sexy white lace top that showcased her cleavage, and a figure-hugging nude skirt that flaunted her curvaceous physique to perfection.