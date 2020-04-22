Florida Police Officers Form A Heart With Their Vehicles To Thank Healthcare Workers

Fort Myers Police Department shared incredible aerial photos of their thank you to healthcare workers.

Fort Myers Police Department in Florida recently showed their appreciation for healthcare workers serving on the frontline against coronavirus with some incredible aerial photos. In the parking lot of Lee Memorial hospital they parked over a dozen of their police vehicles in the shape of a heart, the red and blue lights turned on in each photo, according to Tank’s Good News.

In the middle of all of the vehicles, thirteen police officers held up big white letters to spell out the message, “FMPD THANKS YOU.” The doctors and nurses working in the hospital were able to look down through windows to see the message.

In photos shared of the touching gesture, officers could be seen looking up at the healthcare workers, some of them forming hearts with their hands.

Officer Kristin Capuzzi came up with this creative idea. She wanted to do something special to show appreciation towards the many people working long hours and putting their own lives at risk for the sake of others. When she pitched the idea to her team, many officers were willing to come out and help her make this happen. They decided to form the heart during a shift change so as many medical workers could see it as possible.

“It’s kind of like our hometown hospital… We wanted a nice way to say thank you to our health care professionals. You could just tell we were grabbing their attention. Some of the nurses were getting in their cars teary-eyed and would come over to take pictures. It was really neat,” Officer Capuzzi said of the experience.

The Fort Myers Police Department shared the stunning aerial photos from the experience on their Facebook page where they inspired many more people not only in Florida but around the natioin. The post was shared over 1,000 times and has received very positive feedback.

“We appreciate each of the hard-working medical professionals and wanted to simply say ‘Thank You.’ It was a pretty amazing and personal turnout and we couldn’t be more proud to work side by side with you Lee Health,” the police department wrote in their caption.

There are more than 27,000 confirmed cases of COVD-19 in Florida right now. Lee Health Hospital has 79 COVID-19 patients and will likely have quite a few more before the pandemic is over.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, healthcare workers are currently in a very dangerous position, many having to continue working even without proper protective gear.