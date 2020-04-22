Joe Biden Campaign Says It Refunded Donation From Comedian Louis C.K.

Joe Biden‘s campaign claims that it refunded a $2,800 donation from comedian Louis C.K., real name Louis Szekely, who was accused of sexual misconduct by five women, TIME reported.

Per Federal Election Commission records, Biden’s campaign received the donation on March 4, the day after the former vice president made his massive Super Tuesday comeback. According to a Biden campaign spokesperson, the refund will be reflected in the next report filed in May.

After initially downplaying the accusations leveled against him, Szekely later admitted to masturbating in front of multiple women in person or over the phone. In a letter to The Hollywood Reporter, the comedian confirmed the stories and apologized to the people he impacted.

“I learned yesterday the extent to which I left these women who admired me feeling badly about themselves and cautious around other men who would never have put them in that position,” he wrote.

“I also took advantage of the fact that I was widely admired in my and their community, which disabled them from sharing their story and brought hardship to them when they tried because people who look up to me didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t think that I was doing any of that because my position allowed me not to think about it.”

Szekely also addressed the incidents in his recent stand-up special, Sincerely, which he released as much of the country remains isolated from the coronavirus pandemic. He expressed regret and advised anyone that is thinking about doing what he did to avoid doing so.

After the allegations, Szekely lost his television show, Louis, his Netflix special, and the release of his film, I Love You, Daddy, was canceled.

The Biden campaign’s refund comes after the 77-year-old politician himself was accused of sexually assaulting Tara Reade, who claims she was molested during her time as a staffer in his U.S. Senate office in 1993. The presumptive Democratic nominee has yet to publicly address Reade’s recent allegation, which was explored in graphic detail on a podcast with Rolling Stone journalist and podcaster Katie Halper.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia is actively investigating Reade’s allegation. Regardless of the outcome of the inquiry, the accusation will not make it to court as it is past the statute of limitations.

According to Reade, she filed an incident report with D.C. police to create a paper trail for “safety reasons” in the case that something should happen to her.