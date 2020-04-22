LeAnn Rimes Writes Heartfelt Message To Eddie Cibrian On Their Nine Year Wedding Anniversary

Country singer LeAnn Rimes and actor Eddie Cibrian got married nine years ago today. The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” songstress took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone with a couple of photos and a long heartfelt message.

Rimes started the paragraph by expressing how her love for Cibrian is “really quite indescribable.”

“Our love is so much more than surface, it’s a soul remembering, a recognition of our true beauty and goodness within the other. Whenever we fall short in seeing our wholeness, our richness, our magic, the other is there to offer up the truth,” she continued.

“Thank you for seeing in me what’s sometimes, impossible for me to see. Thank you for loving all side of me, even when I reject them. I am learning to love me through you. You are the first, who has given all of me space to breathe, to be, to express.”

Rimes explained that without Cibrian, she can stand alone. However, with him, she is even stronger because they lift each other to new heights. The “Life Goes On” hitmaker told her followers that he is the only one “she wants to do life with.”

In the first shot, Rimes shared a photo of the couple in black-and-white. The pair had been captured fairly up-close. Cibrian looked directly at the camera lens while his wife rested her head on his face. She displayed her side profile and looked over to her right. The blond beauty sported her hair in a messy bun and opted for dangling earrings. Rimes appeared to be wearing a white garment while Cibrian wore a v neck T-shirt.

In the next slide, the “How Do I Live” chart-topper treated followers to a candid pic of the duo at their wedding. They were snapped at the alter exchanging their rings. Rimes and Cibrian were both caught smiling on their big day and have been happily married since.

Rimes dazzled in a sparkly gown while Cibrian looked smart in a white suit.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 600 comments, proving to be popular with her 447,000 followers.

Fans took to the comments section to congratulate them on their nine-year anniversary and wished them all the best.

Rimes is no stranger to sharing content related to her relationship via social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Cibrian dressed up as a cowboy for Valentine’s Day. Rimes wore a black dress with thin straps and made sure they took a photo for the occasion.