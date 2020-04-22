‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Victor’s Bombshell Accusation

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, April 23 teases that the Newman family is rocked to its core after Victor’s secret comes out, and he seems to want to blame the women in his life — Nikki and Victoria. Plus, Mariah and Theo make a surprising connection after months of animosity.

A secret comes to light that rocks the Newman family, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) is displeased that the details about Adam (Mark Grossman) being the one who caused AJ’s death all those years ago came to light. There’s a reason eh’s tried to protect his son from that news all these years. Victor worries that it could end up ruining Adam’s life. However, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) thinks that Adam isn’t a child anymore, and now that he’s an adult, he’s become a predator. Victor accuses Nikki of telling Adam the secret and tries to lay the blame on her, but she’s not willing to shoulder such a burden.

Victor is also pretty angry with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The Mustache’s daughter proved to be as ruthless as he’s been, but for some reason, Victor doesn’t appreciate it. Perhaps it’s because Victoria’s ruthlessness is causing Adam great heartache and problems. However, Victoria wanted to save her reputation and Newman Enterprises. She didn’t think Victor handled Adam’s blackmail attempts very well, and she didn’t appreciate her father giving into Adam at her expense. Now, not surprisingly, Victoria wants her position back as CEO of Newman Enterprises. With Adam gone, there’s really nothing in her way.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) make a surprising connection. For months, Mariah has been pretty snarky to Theo. It’s no secret that Mariah is Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) friend, and that meant she didn’t love how Theo treated Kyle. However, now she’s realized that everybody can make mistakes. After all, Mariah cheated on Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and managed to get a second chance. Perhaps that’s why after once again being rude to Theo when they run into each other, Mariah goes back and tries again. These unlikely friends end up bonding over finding out they were part of different families at an older age. Mariah certainly knows how it feels to not quite fit in and to make some pretty huge mistakes. Perhaps these two will end up being friends. Mariah expresses her confidence that Theo will end up landing on his feet even though he choked at Jabot.