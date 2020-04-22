Wendy Williams Slams Idris Elba’s Call For A Week Long Quarantine Once A Year

Idris Elba expressed his opinion that everyone should stay home for a week once a year and reflect upon the COVID-19 crisis.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, host Wendy Williams shut down actor Idris Elba’s suggestion that there should be a week long quarantine once a year following the end of the coronavirus pandemic. While Williams understands why quarantine is necessary now, she sees no need to do it every year, according to Hollywood Life.

Elba, who is 47-years-old, and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba know how serious the current health crisis is because they both tested positive for coronavirus. The pair are both recovering in their Los Angeles, California home. During a virtual interview on April 20, Elba brought up this idea that he believes people around the world should implement as part of their post pandemic life. He described these proposed weekly quarantines as a time of reflecting back upon this health crisis and putting a brief pause on regular life.

“During the time of crisis, you know, you kind of want to be close to home, I think that the world should dedicate a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time and remember each other, I really do. Other species use it, it’s called hibernation, but it does remind you that the world doesn’t tick on your time.”

Williams disagreed, saying she felt that Elba was in no position to make suggestions about how others should live their lives. She pointed out that no one is likely to forget about COVID-19 any time soon and many won’t want to look back upon these challenging times.

“This is something you’ll never forget. Will you ever forget it? Do you have to self quarantine, next year this time? I don’t. Idris, sit down,” she said.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing ???????????????? No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Williams went on to say that she is making the most of quarantine and is enjoying staying home and working from her apartment. However, she is ready to move forward when everything is all over.

“I don’t need to do it to self-reflect on this disaster going on right now,” she said.

Williams was vocal about her displeasure regarding the shutdown of production on her show due to COVID-19. However, she has since appeared to be taking safety precautions necessary and social distancing alone.

Elba was one of the first big name celebrities to test positive last month for COVIID-19 and tell the public. He shared his diagnosis on Twitter in a very somber video on March 16 and encouraged everyone to stay home and take this health crisis seriously, as The Inquisitr previously reported.