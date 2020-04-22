Daisy Keech Rocks Rolled Tank & Sexy Beach Waves In Hot New Photo

Daisy Keech added another sexy series of photos to her Instagram feed that saw her clad in a rolled tank and sexy beach waves in her blond locks. The April 22 post included two new images were the model sizzled in a casual outfit.

The first image in the series showed Keech standing with her backside facing the camera. The photo was snapped in Beverly Hills, California, and saw the model looking over her shoulder with seductive eyes. Behind her were several tall palm trees and a grassy area with patches of dirt. It seemed to be the perfect SoCal day with a clear blue sky and plenty of light spilling onto Keech’s tanned figure. Keech, who recently stunned in a blue bikini top, looked to be ready for a day of skateboarding, holding a brown board that possessed a beautiful blue floral pattern.

The model rocked a comfy outfit that still helped to showcase her enviable curves. The top of the set was made from a light cotton fabric that showed off her bronze figure perfectly. She wore the back of the garment rolled, exposing a hint of her trim back and waist. Thanks to its thin straps, her slender arms and shoulders were also able to be put on display. Only a sliver of her front was visible in the shot, but she appeared to be braless.

On her lower half, she opted for a cozy pair of sweats that boasted a light yellow hue. Once again, the fabric served as the perfect compliment to her brown skin and allover glow. The garment boasted a semi-loose fit that sat snug on her booty while accentuating her trim waist. The second shot captured the model in the same outfit, but that time was altering her pose a bit.

She wore her long, blond locks down with loose beachy waves that spilled messily at her back and shoulders. The outing also called for a face full of glam, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. The babe shared an inspirational message to remind her followers to do something every day for their future, whether it be exercise or eating right.

The post has earned rave reviews so far, with over 301,000 likes and 1,300 comments in only a few hours.

“You’re honestly so beautiful,” one follower raved, adding a series of flame emoji.

“You are so so beautiful. A goddess really,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“Oh what are you gorgeous,” one more chimed in.

Many other fans were left speechless and opted to comment with emoji instead of words.