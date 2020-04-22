Sierra Skye Sizzles In A Sexy Tie-Dye Romper

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye tantalized her 4.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she rocked a sexy romper while hanging out at home. While Sierra didn’t include a geotag on the post, she appeared to be standing near her front door, with quite a bit of her stunningly decorated space visible in the background of the shot.

The romper Sierra wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she has worn on her Instagram page many times before. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Sierra’s curves looked incredible in the strapless romper, which revealed just a hint of cleavage. The look clung to her toned physique, nipping in at her slim waist and then flaring back out over her curvaceous hips. The romper came just a few inches down her legs, showing off plenty of her toned thighs.

The photo was cropped so that only part of Sierra’s legs were visible in the shot, but she still managed to thrill her followers. She also added a few accessories to finish the look, including a chain bracelet on one hand, some hoop earrings, and a chunky statement necklace that drew attention to her cleavage.

Her long blond locks were pulled back in a messy up-do, with her dark roots visible. Several strands escaped from her hairstyle and framed her face. Her makeup look was minimal, with bold brows accentuating her gorgeous eyes and a soft pink hue on her lips that matched her romper.

Sierra posed with one arm by her side and the other twirling a few strands of her hair as she stared seductively at the camera. She didn’t provide much context for the post in the caption, but her fans loved the sexy update regardless. The post received over 26,200 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans raced to the comments section to share their thoughts as well, and the post racked up 230 comments within the first hour of going live.

“Do you know that you are the world’s most beautiful girl,” one fan commented.

“You are still as pretty and beautiful miss pink suits you very well,” another follower said, including several emoji in his comment.

“Literally perfect,” one fan added.

“Super cute. This looks good on you,” a fourth fan said, following up the comment with a heart emoji.

Though she has been spending most of her time at home, Sierra has still managed to share plenty of sizzling snaps with her followers. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a shot in which she was lounging in her backyard while wearing a skimpy gold bikini that barely covered anything at all.