Ana Paula Saenz Shows Stuns In Lace Crop Top As She Lowers Pants To Show Off Abs

Ana Paula Saenz stunned many of her 1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 22, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself clad in a crop top in honor of Earth Day.

The photo showed the Mexican Instagram model in front of a light-colored wall as she struck a fierce pose. Saenz cocked her hips to one side, making her booty pop. She took one hand to her shoulder, in a motion that suggested she had just flipped her hair back. Her head was tilted to the right as she shot a killer look at the camera. Her lips were a little bit apart, in a facial expression that was both seductive and enigmatic. Via the geotag, she shared that she was at home when the picture was taken, though she didn’t say where that is.

Saenz wore a cream-colored top in a lace fabric that added a romantic touch to it. The top boasted a straight, bandeau cut that hugged her chest tightly. The lace created a floral texture throughout the bodice.

Saenz teamed her top with tan bottoms. Because the camera captured her from the hips up, it wasn’t clear if she wore long pants or shorts. The bottoms were made out of a stretchy, soft fabric that featured a waistband. The band clung to her midriff, outlining her itty-bitty waistline. Saenz used her left thumb to lower the bottoms a bit, showing off even more of her chiseled stomach.

Within the first hour, the photo attracted more than 14,200 likes and upwards of 190 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise her beauty and compliment her look in a host of languages, including her native Spanish, English, Portuguese and Italian.

“You make the Earth even more stunning. Happy Earth Day!!” one of her English-speaking fans raved.

“Wow sexy body & very hot,” replied another user, trailing the words with a long string of emoji depicting screaming faces, fire, red hearts, roses, crowns and faces blowing a heart kiss.

“Very pretty,” a third user chimed in, including a fire emoji after the words.

“You are the most beautiful woman,” added another fan, who also topped the reply with several fire emoji.

Saenz is known among her followers for her skin-revealing photos. As The Inquisitr has written, she recently shared another similar update in which she sported a crop top. The top was a bright red color and featured off-the-shoulder long sleeves. It also had a low-cut neckline that dipped into her chest, showing off her cleavage. The top tied in the middle just below her breasts, calling more attention to her bosom.