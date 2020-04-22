‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright Confirms She And Jax Taylor Are Hoping For A ‘Quarantine Baby’

Brittany Cartwright is hoping that she will be pregnant by the end of the quarantine.

Brittany Cartwright is hoping to get pregnant amid the ongoing quarantine in California.

During a video interview on Just the Sip with host Justin Sylvester, the Vanderpump Rules cast member confirmed that she and husband Jax Taylor, who tied the knot in Kentucky nearly one year ago, are hoping to have a “quarantine baby” by the time the stay-at-home orders are lifted.

“We’re going strong. We’re hoping that we can get a quarantine baby out of this,” Cartwright shared with E! News. “We’re ready to go.”

According to Taylor, he wasn’t open to the possibility of getting his wife pregnant when the stay-at-home order was first put in place because he didn’t think she would have the access she would need to hospitals and doctors due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. As he explained, he wasn’t so sure that a pregnancy was a good idea at the time the quarantine first began but now that he’s had plenty of time to settle in and reconsider, he’s had a change of heart and now says he’s put his fears in the past.

During his chat with Sylvester, Taylor said that he is excited for fatherhood because his parents did a great job raising him and his sister. As he shared, his mom and dad worked extremely hard to make sure that he and his sister had everything their hearts desired and looking back at his childhood, Taylor realized that he wanted to be exactly like his father.

“I want to be that dad. I never want to say no. My parents were just such good parents,” he gushed.

While Taylor is currently estranged from his mother due to his belief that she wasn’t completely honest about the severity of his father’s sickness before he died years ago, Taylor hopes he can do his dad justice when he becomes a father in the future.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cartwright and Taylor also addressed the possibility of conceiving their first child during an interview with Entertainment Tonight‘s Brice Sander at the end of last month. However, while Cartwright is now on board with the idea of getting pregnant amid the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor seemed to be completely against the idea at the time.

“Have you watched these shows that go on lockdown? Somebody always gets pregnant and they can’t go to the doctor and they end up, like, it’s either the baby or the mother dies!” Taylor explained.