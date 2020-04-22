Val Kilmer Says ‘He Couldn’t Wait To Kiss’ Angelina Jolie While They Were Filming ‘Alexander’

The actor detailed his feelings for Jolie in his new memoir.

Val Kilmer is getting frank about his feelings for Angelina Jolie. In his newly published memoir, Kilmer recalled working with Jolie on the 2004 film Alexander. In the book, titled I’m Your Huckleberry, Kilmer says that he was very eager to give his co-star a kiss, according to People.

“I couldn’t wait to kiss Angie, buy her a Gulfstream jet and have a V+J painted in rainbow glory on the tail. She had recently adopted her first child, Maddox, and the paparazzi were obsessed with this postmodern Madonna, the perfect picture of unapproachable stardom and impossibly chic maternal instinct,” he wrote.

In fact, Kilmer was so interested in Jolie that he told director Oliver Stone that he would only be in the film on the condition that he and Jolie’s characters “could have flashbacks to falling hard for each other and storming the castle with passion, before turning against each other.”

In the film, Kilmer played Philip II of Macedonia, the father of Alexander the Great. Jolie plays Alexander’s mother, Queen Olympias.

Kilmer said that he was half joking when he made the demand, but Stone didn’t totally appreciate his sense of humor. Eventually, he said that he told Stone that he just thought it would be nice if the two could have some flashbacks where they were in love.

Alexander, which also starred Colin Farrell and Rosario Dawson, was considered a box office disappointment upon its release. The movie grossed $167 million worldwide against a budget of $155 million. The film was released in 2004, and was over three and a half hours long.

The movie was released around the same time that rumors began to form around the nature of Jolie’s relationship with Brad Pitt. Pitt’s divorce from wife Jennifer Aniston was finalized just a year later, and Jolie and Pitt began a relationship shortly thereafter.

Throughout his memoir, Kilmer details many of the famous relationships he had over his years in the spotlight. In addition to Jolie, Kilmer also discusses his feelings about figures like Daryl Hannah, Cheryl Crawford, and Cher. He also admitted that he hadn’t had a girlfriend in over 20 years, and said that he felt lonely for at least part of every day.

In addition to his romantic life, Kilmer also discussed his battle with throat cancer in the book, and the role Cher played in helping him when he had a severe health problem. In the book, he details how she helped him get to the hospital when he began coughing up blood while he was staying in her guest house.