Donald Trump’s 2014 Ebola Tweet Comes Back To Haunt Him Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As Donald Trump continues to apply pressure to governors to reopen states amid the coronavirus pandemic, an old tweet from 2014 has come back to haunt him. As noted by Raw Story, the tweet addressed the outbreak of the Ebola virus, which killed a total of two Americans, and took aim at governors that lifted their epidemic quarantines.

“All the governors are already backing off of the Ebola quarantines,” he tweeted. “Bad decision that will lead to more mayhem.”

Now, Trump has been itching to reopen the economy despite coronavirus killing approximately 45,000 Americans over six weeks.

As noted by Snopes, the quarantine orders in 2014 were much different from those being used to combat COVID-19. While the current measures include state-wide “shelter-in-place” orders, Ebola measures asked people who came into contact with infected individuals to quarantine for 21 days.

The president also took aim at President Barack Obama for his handling of the Ebola outbreak.

“Ebola has been confirmed in N.Y.C., with officials frantically trying to find all of the people and things he [sic] had contact with,” Trump tweeted in October of 2014. “Obama’s fault.”

In comparison, Trump has refused to take responsibility for the spread of coronavirus, which has infected 142,432 people in New York City as of Wednesday afternoon.

Never forget that Trump publicly wished ebola on President Obama. pic.twitter.com/SCBZxtDokq — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) April 20, 2020

According to Reuters, Trump claims that states will be allowed to reopen their economies safely. However, the suggestion was met with push back from New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who appeared to be wary of the decision.

“This is no time to act stupidly. More people are going to die if we are not smart.”

Cuomo suggested that political pressure is not something that should be a factor in the decision to reopen businesses.

“We make a bad move, it’s going to set us back,” he said.

Regardless, some Republican governors are jumping on board with Trump’s push to reopen America. Governor Greg Abbott of Texas claims that he will release his plan next week that aims to broadly revive his state’s economy in the first week of May. In addition, Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia is planning to allow the reopening of hair salons, gyms, bowling alleys, and tattoo and massage parlors on Friday. Next week, movies and restaurants will follow.

Whether or not the public will be receptive to reopening the economy remains to be seen. While the Trump-backed quarantine protestors will no doubt be okay with the decision, others are worried about the spread of the virus.

“It’s careless and will be catastrophic to countless more lives in our state,” a Georgia resident said of Kemp’s plans.