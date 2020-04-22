Anderson Cooper Slams Las Vegas Mayor After Proposal To Reopen Businesses: ‘Wow, That’s Really Ignorant’

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman came under intense scrutiny during an appearance an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper, who pressed the mayor about her call for casinos and other businesses in the city to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodman has come under criticism after proposing that the city’s businesses start to reopen despite warnings from public health experts that there could be a sharp resurgence of the virus if restrictions are lifted too soon. The state of Nevada has put in place stay-at-home recommendations and closed non-essential businesses, following along with nearly all other states in trying to slow the spread of the virus. But Goodman has begun floating an idea to start reopening the city and saying that the number of deaths does seem to warrant the measures being put in place, which have brought the city’s tourism-based economy to a halt.

Cooper aggressively challenged this stance in a contentious interview on Wednesday, pressing her for facts and evidence to back up the idea that the city can begin to reopen. When he suggested that having crowds of people in close proximity inside casinos — all breathing circulated air — sounded like a “virus petri dish,” Goodman pushed back. After Cooper said that Chinese researchers have shown that this is precisely how the virus spreads, Goodman disagreed.

“This isn’t China, this is Las Vegas, Nevada,” she replied.

Anderson, who during the interview grew visibly frustrated at Goodman’s responses, called her answer “ignorant.”

“Wow, OK, that’s really ignorant. That’s an ignorant, ignorant statement,” he said. “That’s a restaurant, yes in China, but they are human beings too.”

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman, who has been openly advocating for Vegas casinos and hotels to completely open up, literally tells Anderson Cooper she has no responsibility to figure out how to do it safely. "It is up to them!" pic.twitter.com/d9LDRZX9Sl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 22, 2020

Goodman is not the only politician coming under fire for proposal to begin lifting coronavirus restrictions. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this week announced that the state would begin allowing some non-essential businesses to reopen this week, despite the state not yet meeting requirements put together by the White House for when restrictions could be lifted. As CNN reported, President Donald Trump has expressed support for Kemp moving forward despite a number of mayors within the state voicing their disagreement.

It was not clear if Las Vegas yet had any specific plans to allow non-essential businesses to reopen and lift restrictions on public gatherings or when reopening could begin taking place. It was also unclear just which businesses would reopen if given the green light, as many shows have been canceled and hotels and casinos deciding to close indefinitely amid the spread of the virus.