Model Cindy Mello Poses In Lace Lingerie For Sultry Instagram Post

Brazilian model Cindy Mello continued to treat fans to sultry posts on her Instagram page. She posed in tiny lace lingerie for a steamy black and white photo while holding a vintage telephone.

The model had been vocal about missing going out for modelling gigs while she was stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Even though she has not been on any new assignments the 25-year-old has steadily posted on social media to keep engaged with fans. Last week she shared a quarantine workout video to show followers how she has stayed in shape while staying at home.

On Tuesday, Mello posted a lingerie picture with vintage vibes. In the shot she sat perched on a counter in front of a mirror. The model wore a lace bra and thin-strapped bottoms and was hunched over slightly to accentuate her backside which was barely contained by the lingerie. She rested her left arm on her knee and held the phone up with her right arm. This pose offered fans a closeup of her stunning figure.

The photograph was in black and white which added to the throwback feel. Mello – whose modelling work has appeared in publications such as Sports Illustrated, Maxim and GQ – had a pout on her lips as she stared away from the camera with the phone held to her ear. She included a speech bubble emoji as her caption to invite Instagram followers to guess what she would be talking about.

More than 78,000 of the model’s 1 million followers flocked to the image and hit the “like” button. There were over 370 comments. Many fans complimented the fashion model with heart and heart-eye emojis. Several took a stab at what Mello’s phone conversation would be.

“Domino’s Pizza! May I take your order?” one fan joked.

“Yeah yeah, I’m fine..same time same place?” a follower replied.

“You know what it’s about time I saw somebody on the telephone I want to know what kind of sound box you got there,” a fan commented.

One Instagram user referenced Lionel Richie’s iconic song “Hello.”

“Hello! Is it me you’re looking for?” they wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Mello posted a snap in a barely there black bikini. The brunette showcased her tanned figure in front of a pool and her caption referenced how she missed being able to go outside. That post garnered more than 76,000 likes and plenty of fan interaction in the comment section.