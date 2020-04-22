Camille Kostek Gets Sandy In Minuscule, Green Bikini In ‘Sports Illustrated’ Throwback Photo

Camille Kostek graced her fans on Wednesday with a throwback photo from her Sports Illustrated photoshoot in the Dominican Republic. In the shot on her feed, the model posed by the ocean, covered in sand, as she rocked an incredibly tiny, green bikini that left little to the imagination. In the caption, she promoted an upcoming Instagram live session where she will speak about her experience with the publication.

The photo showed Camille sitting on her knees in the sand as the blue ocean water rolled onto the shore behind her. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shined down on Camille and bounced off her tan, glowing skin. She looked positively radiant and happy in her swimwear, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Camille’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The top just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center.

Camille’s flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong with thin, green strings. The front of the bikini bottoms remained low on Camille’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Her shapely thighs and legs were also fully exposed.

Camille did not wear any accessories with her outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her glam included pink blush, bright highlighter, pink eyeshadow, and a pink gloss on her full lips. Camille’s long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in messy curls.

The former cheerleader posed with her knees spread apart as she slouched forward, causing her cleavage to spill out more. Sand covered her legs and elbows as she basked in the glow of the sun with a huge smile on her face.

Camille’s post garnered more than 8,000 likes and just over 50 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Imagine looking this good,” one fan said.

“You are so beautiful,” another user added.

“You’re an actual goddess,” a third follower wrote with fire and heart-eye emoji.

Camille has been sharing a ton of throwback photos lately, much to the delight of her fans. Earlier this week, she shared some recent images of herself posing by a bay in a white bikini.