‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Robin Holzken Sizzles In Thong Bikini

Robin Holzken was featured in a new update shared to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Instagram account on Wednesday, April 22, in which she stunned in a flattering bikini.

The throwback photo showed the Dutch model standing on a beach. She posed with her back to the camera, putting her pert derriere front and center. Holzken looked over her left shoulder as she smiled brightly at the onlooker. She held an orange frisbee with both hands. Seaside constructions and the ocean completed filled the background of the picture, which was captured by Cameron Hammond, as revealed via one of the tags.

Holzken rocked a two-piece bathing suit in black with light green accents. Her bikini top featured a sporty cut with a straight back. The bra had adjustable straps that went over her shoulders. The sides of the top had black accents as well.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with similar adjustable straps. Holzken wore the bands a tad higher on her sides, baring her hips. The suit boasted a thong bottom that showcased her backside. Sports Illustrated noted in the caption that the swimsuit was by Fae, a brand known for its sustainable swimwear. The post appeared to have been made in honor of Earth Day.

Holzken wore her light brown tresses in a middle part and styled down. In the shot, her hair was flying back in wavy strands that gave her the perfect beach look.

In under an hour, the photo has attracted more than 3,600 likes and about 30 comments, indicating it will continue to garner interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to praise Holzken’s beauty and to share their thoughts about the capture.

“Amazing mermaid,” one user wrote, trailing the reply with a long string of emoji depicting peaches, bikinis, mermaids and heart-eyes faces.

“So cute! Can’t wait for beach days to return,” replied another fan, including a heart-eyes emoji, a beach and a wave at the end of the comment.

“Lovely,” a third user chimed in, topping the reply with a series of heart with arrow emoji.

“Amazing doll,” another one added.

Holzken recently turned 23, and she marked the occasion by sharing a stunning photo with her 441,000 Instagram followers, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The snapshot captured her at a beach as she stood in the shallow waters with her feet apart. Holzken wore white one-piece with an off-the-shoulder cut. The right sleeve incorporated a silver circular hoop, and it had a tight fit that allowed her to show off her figure. She accessorized her look with a couple of small hoop earrings.