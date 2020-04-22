Australian Body-Positive Model Stefania Ferrario Swims Au Naturel In Stunning New Photo

Stefania Ferrario stunned thousands of her of nearly 1 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, April 22, with a new update that saw her swimming while wearing nothing at all.

The photo, which can be seen on this link to her Instagram page, showed the Australian model completed submerged in a swimming pool. Ferrario was captured completely in the nude, in a shot that combined artistic and sultry elements.

Ferrario had her back to the camera, which was also underwater. Because her torso was away from the lenses, the photo was within Instagram’s community guidelines that prevent nudity.

The photo appeared to have been captured at nighttime. Ferrario was in front of a bright light, which cast interesting shadows all around her. Ferrario was swimming toward the light, kicking her right leg. She had one arm stretched to the side and the other back, indicating movement. She was near the bottom of the pool, as a drain could be seen by her left leg. The pool tiles added an interesting texture to the shot.

Ferrario didn’t include a geotag with her photo to indicate where it was taken. She also didn’t say who took to the photo.

Within just a few hours of being shared, the photo has garnered more than 73,700 likes and upwards of 800 comment, proving to be popular with her fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the artsy photo, while also expressing their admiration for Ferrario.

“Damn, that’s awesome! So relaxing I bet. What a great photo,” one user wrote, pairing the reply with a moon and a decorative exclamation mark.

“I hope this is a set coming to your Patreon,” replied another fan, including a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“This is such a cool picture!” a third user chimed in, following the words with a series of red hearts.

“Feels like Nirvana spirit,” another one added, trailing the reply with a clapping hands emoji.

Meanwhile, many other users simply added “deserves a quiet night” in the comments, completing the R.E.M. song Ferrario seemed to be referencing in her caption.

Ferrario fills her Instagram feed with daring photos that showcase her body as she promotes body positivity. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a series of snapshots in which she promoted a brand of underwear. In one, she rocked a two-piece set that boasted a purple floral print against a white background. The second showed Ferrario in a navy blue set that contrasted with her pale skin tone. The lingerie sets were from the Australian brand Berlei.