Boston Red Sox Lose Draft Pick, Receive Staff Suspensions For 2018 Sign-Stealing

The Boston Red Sox were handed down their penalties for illegally using electronic equipment to steal signs from their opponents. Major League Baseball announced the outcome of their months-long investigation into the team on Wednesday afternoon. The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal was among the first to report on the outcome on Twitter, saying the Red Sox will forfeit their second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

The team’s replay operator, J.T. Watkins has been banned from the game through this year’s playoffs and he won’t be able to work as a replay operator during the 2021 season. The only other punishment for the sign-stealing situation handed down was the banning of former Red Sox manager Alex Cora. The league was careful to say he was being banned through the 2020 season, though for actions he took when he was with the Houston Astros. The Red Sox fired Cora when the Astro’s punishment for their own sign-stealing was handed down earlier this year.

Mike Rosenstein of NJ.com reported the reason for the penalties MLB handed down was because the league determined what the Red Sox did was primarily the brainchild of Watkins. Further, it was determined the front office and manager had very little to do with carrying out the sign-stealing.

MLB reportedly talked to 65 different witnesses and reviewed thousands of electronic messages. Manfred is also said to have personal interviews with several of the witnesses. After completing those interviews Manfred came to the conclusion the Red Sox did not cheat during the 2018 playoffs or the 2019 regular season.

“Manfred absolved Cora and his coaches from responsibility and found the team’s front office effectively communicated baseball’s sign-stealing rules to non-player staff,” the report concluded.

The penalties handed down were far less severe than those given to the Houston Astros. The league suspended both manager AJ Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow for one year. The Astros promptly fired both men. The team also lost both its first and second-round picks in the 2020 and 2021 drafts and was fined $5 million dollars.

The difference in punishment stems from who MLB feels was responsible for the cheating. In the earlier investigation, Manfred’s office deemed Luhnow and other members of the front office didn’t properly educate Astros players how illegal sign-stealing was. With the Red Sox, the front office is said to have done what they were required to do despite players and their replay official seemingly ignoring the directives handed down by the team.

Much like the Astros, the league also went out of its way to make sure it was clear no Boston Red Sox players were held responsible.