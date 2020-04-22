Alexis Clark Bares Cleavage In Mesh Bra, Tugs At Tiny, Black Thong In Latest Instagram Post

Alexis Clark turned up the heat on her Instagram feed on Tuesday evening. In a new photo on her account, the model showed off some major skin as she posed in a black, mesh lingerie set and sat in front of a mirror. The angle put her stunning body on display on all sides.

The photo, which was covered in a bright filter, showed Alexis sitting on a white ledge against what appeared to be an orange mirror. A light appeared to be shining in on the model from somewhere off-camera, as the beams highlighted her toned muscles. She looked cozy yet sexy in her minuscule lingerie, which did nothing but favors for her curves.

Alexis’ look included a black, demi-cut bra with a silver gem on the front. The cups were made of completely see-through mesh and covered in black polka dots, while the band was a thick, black material. Alexis’ chest was fully exposed via the sheer fabric. In addition, the low cut of the top hardly contained her bust, so her ample cleavage spilled out.

Alexis’ flat, toned tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, U-shaped thong. The front of the undies remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her shapely thighs and pert derriere were also on show.

Alexis’ only accessory was a silver ring on her finger. She also rocked a full face of makeup, including pink blush, bright highlighter, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. The model’s long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in luscious yet messy waves.

Alexis posed with her back arched as she perched on the ledge. In the mirror, her round booty could be seen. She pulled down one string on her thong and tugged at her bra strap at the same time, showing off even more skin. Alexis parted her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

“Keep your hands cleaaannn and your mind dirty,” Alexis wrote in the caption.

The photo garnered more than 52,000 likes and nearly 700 comments as fans showered Alexis in praise.

“How are you this possibly this perfect,” fellow model Jessica Bartlett asked with a crying emoji.

“You did NOT have to do us like this,” another user added.

“Literally the most fire and my absolute fav post notification that I got,” a third follower wrote.

Of course, Alexis’ fans know she can slay any look. Earlier this week, she shared a promotional video for Bang Energy in which she posed on the beach in a black and pastel bikini, which her followers loved.