Thursday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Kristina & Sam Run Into Brando As TJ Woos Molly

Kristina hasn’t been seen on General Hospital for a while, but spoilers for Thursday’s show reveal that she’s about to pop up again. Kristina will be connecting with both her sister Sam and apparently with Brando, and elsewhere, Molly and TJ will be spending time together.

Viewers suspect that there’s going to be some major fallout at some point over Molly and Brandon’s one-night fling. The sneak peek for this week indicated that both Brando and Molly will commit to the idea that what happened between them will stay between them. That might remain the case for now, but things may change soon.

The preview for Thursday’s episode shares that Molly and TJ will share a touching moment with one another at GH. TJ is seen in scrubs and on crutches, seemingly back to work but still recovering from his time being held by Cyrus’ men. Molly will grasp TJ’s face and kiss him, detailing that whatever he’s said are the most romantic words she’s ever heard.

TJ recently brought up the idea of a domestic partnership with Molly in lieu of an engagement and marriage. She thought that was a fabulous idea, and it looks like they’re moving forward on this. However, her fling with Brando is apparently going to be a big distraction for her in the weeks ahead.

WATCH: TJ holds onto hope for a future with Molly as her night with Brando burns a hole in her conscience. @haleypullos @TajhBellow #GH pic.twitter.com/xfNuavMPVA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) April 8, 2020

Over at Charlie’s Pub, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Sam and Kristina will be there. The two sisters may spend time catching up with one another, but Brando’s appearance will become a distraction of some sort.

The preview for Thursday shows that Brando will approach Kristina and tell her he needs to apologize to her. According to SheKnows Soaps, Sam will end up crossing Brando in some way. It’s not all that clear yet what these interactions at Charlie’s will entail, but soon the ladies will learn a lot more about Brando.

Spoilers for the May sweeps tease that despite desperately wanting to keep her fling with Brando a secret, Molly will soon spill the beans. Apparently, Kristina and Sam are going to learn about what happened and they’ll get the scoop from Molly herself.

It could be that Molly feels so overwhelmed with guilt that she turns to her sisters for moral support and advice. Sam and Kristina will surely do their best to help Molly through this, but their efforts may not be enough.

Molly is going to continue to struggle over what happened, and this will eventually cause problems in her relationship with TJ. As for Brando, a lot of questions still remain about him and General Hospital spoilers hint that there is much more involving him on the horizon.