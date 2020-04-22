Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Shows Off Her Booty In Thong Bikini

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders has managed to stay engaged with her fan base while stuck at home during the coronavirus outbreak. She showed off her body in a new Instagram post wearing a brown bikini which was an outtake from a beach photo shoot.

The former golfer has not let quarantine slow down her work ethic as she has treated fans to a series of sultry photos in recent weeks. Earlier in the week Sonders posted multiple pictures from another swimsuit shoot which featured her posing by a pool.

This new snap was a behind-the-scenes throwback to a bikini shoot on a picturesque beach. The 33-year-old gave fans an eyeful of her legs and backside in the scintillating photograph. She stood on a beach in a brown swimsuit that had thong bottoms which showcased the model’s booty. Sonders – whose real name is Holly Niederkohr- wore high heels and had on giant gold hoop earrings and a pair of sunglasses.

The shoot’s photographer was spotted in the foreground of the picture and in the water behind the Michigan State University alum were giant flamingo and swan inflatables. She held a can of aerosol sunscreen in her right hand and was slightly bent over as she applied it to her skin, which helped to accentuate her curves. Sonders’ caption mentioned a new project which would help connect with fans as most people are home-bound during the COVID-19 crisis.

Over 13,000 of the television personality’s 460,000 Instagram followers showed their appreciation for the candid shot by hitting the “like” button on the post which went up Tuesday. More than 550 comments were left on the steamy photo. In addition to a plethora of fire emojis, many replies involved fans guessing at what the model’s new project was. Several wondered if she would take NSFW posts for an OnlyFans account. One female follower asked if Sonders would launch a golf-themed show.

“Working on a show, ‘Playing golf with Holly’ maybe fans can win a golf round with you,” she wrote.

Several people commented on the social media influencer’s choice of footwear.

“Walking in unnecessarily high wedges in sand for no reason,” a fan wrote.

A few fans pointed out the photographer’s pants.

“Picking that guys wedgie?” one follower asked.

Various people inquired about Sonders’ relationship status.

“So you single now…what’s up?” an Instagram user wrote.

As mentioned by The Inquisitr, the model is reportedly on the outs with her fiance “Vegas Dave.” The Fox Sports host had left him to be alone during quarantine and the two unfollowed each other on Instagram.