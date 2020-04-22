Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Curvaceous Derriere In Tiny Bikini

Isabella Buscemi thrilled her 2.1 million followers on Instagram after she posted a sizzling snapshot of herself in a sexy bikini on Tuesday, April 21. The quarantine period did not stop the social media sensation from wearing skimpy swimwear and enjoying the sunny Miami weather in the comfort of her home.

Longtime followers of the model know that her house has a garden and a swimming pool, and in the new addition to her feed, she was seen soaking up some sun in her lawn, clad in her sexy attire. She posed sideways with most of her backside facing the camera — making her bodacious booty the main focus of the snapshot. She raised her right arm to her head as she looked to her left with a sultry gaze and a smile on her face.

The warm sunshine enveloped her bronzed skin, making it glow, and the dark color of her bikini complemented her flawless complexion. Although blurry, the freshly-cut grass and vines hanging on the fence comprised her background.

Isabella sported a black two-piece swimsuit from an unknown brand. From what was visible, the bikini top featured padded cups and a plunging neckline, showing a glimpse of her ample cleavage. The swimwear had a unique design with gold chains as straps. She wore the matching thong. Like the top, it also boasted chains along its waistband.

She wore her blond locks down and parted in the middle, and they hung down her back. She accessorized with a gold necklace, although not very visible in the shot, as well as her engagement ring. She enhanced her looks with a full face of makeup. The application consisted of a full-coverage matte foundation, sculpted brows, thick mascara, smoky eyeshadow, bronzer, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, Isabella shared with her fans that she has been doing booty”workouts” at “home,” and letting them know that the results were evident in the photo.

The latest share gained over 68,600 likes and 740-plus comments in less than 24 hours of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. The majority of her admirers and fellow influencers took to the comments section and dropped emoji and gushing messages, with most of them telling her how beautiful and sexy she looked. Other fans raved about her perky bottoms.

“I love this photo. You are a beautiful woman, and I like you so much. I wish you more blessings,” wrote one of her admirers.

“Can I please have your booty as my pillow?” fellow Miami model Yaslen Clemente commented on the post.

“Best booty ever,” added another fan.