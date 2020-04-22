Venezuelan Stunner Andrea Garcia Sizzles In Skimpy Top And Skintight Leggings

Andrea Garcia gave her 1.6 million Instagram fans something to look on Tuesday, April 21, with a recent photo in which she showed off her incredible body clad in a skimpy workout set.

The photo captured the Venezuelan Instagram model posing outdoors in front of small tree covered in red flowers. Garcia propped one leg in front of the other in a way that outlined her shapely legs. She took one arm to her head while allowing the other to rest alongside her body. Garcia didn’t include a geotag with her post.

Garcia rocked an all black set that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. Her top featured thin straps that went over her shoulders. I also included small cups that pushed against her chest, helping to accentuate her cleavage. The bodice was connected via a strong bottom elastic that added sturdiness to the top. The bra boasted a cut-out in the middle that teased a bit of Garcia’s underboobs.

She teamed her top with a pair of matching leggings. The skintight pants boasted a textured lycra fabric that clung to her lower body, outlining her strong legs. The yoga pants sat high on her frame, hugging her slim midsection closely. This style of bottoms highlighted Garcia’s hourglass figure by contrasting her itty-bitty waist with her curvy hips.

In her caption, which was written in Spanish, Garcia revealed that her set was courtesy of OW Outrageous Woman, suggesting the post was an ad for the brand. She detailed that the retailer is currently delivering to all of Caracas if her fans wish to purchase off its website.

Garcia opted to wear her raven hair slightly parted on the left. Her shine tresses fell straight down her back. She appeared to wear a bit of mascara and some blush, though her makeup was very much on the neutral side.

Since going live, the photo has attracted more than 29,100 likes and over 530 comments. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to share their opinion about her set, while complimenting her good looks.

“You look gorgeous in that set,” one user raved, trailing the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow what a spectacular woman,” replied another one, including a couple of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are a beautiful woman. I look at all your posts. You have me in love,” a third one chimed in, pairing the message red hearts and a strawberry emoji.

“Since I started following you I don’t think you have gotten a single outfit wrong… it is nearly impossible for something to look bad on you,” another one added.