‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Theo Celebrates His Birthday Alone

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, April 21 reveals that Jack’s reminiscence ends up giving Phyllis an idea for how to handle Abby’s construction noise. Plus Adam refuses to believe Victor, Victoria tries to get Alyssa’s help, and Kyle opens up about regrets he has about Theo.

At a suite in The Grand Phoenix Hotel, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) continued rehashing the situation. Alyssa wanted to leave, and Victoria tried to convince her to stay and write a new story exposing Adam (Mark Grossman). However, Alyssa wanted to have compassion for Adam, and she declined to stay and help Victoria bring down Adam. Alyssa is done with the Newman family.

Meanwhile, at the Ranch, Adam refused to believe Victor’s (Eric Braeden) story about what happened to AJ when Adam was 11. Adam accused Victor of making the whole thing up, and Victor insisted that he has worked to protect his son this whole time. Victor said that AJ threatened Hope, and Adam tackled him, resulting in AJ’s death. When the incident occurred, Hope called Victor for help, and he arrived when Adam was catatonic. Adam said he couldn’t remember anything about it, and Victor said that his son blocked it out. Victor helped Hope cover-up AJ’s death, making it look like a fall in the barn. Then, Hope and Adam didn’t attend the funeral out of fear that it would jog Adam’s memory. Adam railed about Victor using Hope, but The Mustache told his son that if the story came out, it would ruin his life. Adam wasn’t so convinced, though.

Back at the hotel, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) caught up with each other. They talked about their pasts, and Jack mentioned that once a Jabot construction site got shut down over fossils, and that gave Phyllis an idea about how to solve her problems with Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) construction next door. She also told her ex that she and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are back together, and Jack was genuinely happy for her and urged Phyllis not to screw things up this time.

Finally, at Jabot, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) celebrated his win, but he still felt a little bad about Theo (Tyler Johnson). After all, Kyle knew he always had a safety net when things went wrong, and Theo never did. Theo showed up to hand in his security badge, and he assumed Kyle and Summer were celebrating. When Kyle left the room, Summer lectured Theo about throwing away the opportunity, but Theo said he’d been suffocated at Jabot. Kyle returned and wished his cousin luck. Later, Theo called Lola (Sasha Calle) and told her he got fired, and it was his birthday. He said he missed her.