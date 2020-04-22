Busty Babe Jessica Weaver Dresses As A Sexy Teacher In Skintight Plaid Dress & Pigtails

Jessica Weaver proved that school is still in session for many while flaunting her killer curves in a little plaid dress on Instagram. The model has been wowing her 9 million-plus followers with several sexy photos during her time in quarantine, and the most recent is no exception.

The sizzling new shot captured the model at home in Orange County, where she channeled her inner teacher. The setting was cozy with the model lounging on a cream couch with chic yellow accent pillows and a blue geometric throw. Weaver showed off her stamina, placing both feet up in the air while she seemed to be enthralled in a book. In her caption, she played the role of a teacher, asking followers to finish what subject she was teaching. Weaver showed off her fit figure in a snug outfit that has her fans buzzing.

The curvy babe sported a bright yellow dress with black and red plaid accents making up the design on the body. The piece had a straight neckline but sat incredibly low on Weaver’s chest — highlighting her most notable assets. The garment hugged every inch of her curves while the bottom was dangerously short and hit around her upper thigh, showcasing her long and lean legs.

The babe added a pair of white knit socks that she wore above the knee, still allowing for some of her bronze legs show. She opted to keep her accessories to a minimum for the look, wearing only a gray scrunchie on her wrist and flashing a glimpse of the dark ink tattoos on her left arm. The Instagram star also appeared to be rocking fake nails with a shimmery polish.

To keep the hair out of her face, Weaver tied back her long, blond locks in flirty pigtail braids that hung over the arm of the couch. Her part was worn in the middle with bangs sweeping across her forehead. Most of her face was not seen in the photo, but Weaver looked to have a small amount of makeup with some dark mascara that extended her lashes.

The update has been a hit thus far, earning Weaver over 32,000 likes and 800-plus comments in three short hours.

“What a beautiful woman you are,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“How to make the world a little bit better,” a second fan suggested in regards to the model’s caption.

“Look at nothing but beauty and beauty see my eyes, my precious girlfriend,” one more complimented.