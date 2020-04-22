Anna Katharina Flaunts Cleavage & Abs In Sexy Crop Top

Anna Katharina hasn’t let the COVID-19 pandemic slow her down from sharing sexy photos on social media. On Wednesday, the model looked smoking hot in her latest Instagram share, which featured her wearing a sexy crop top.

Anna’s top was a powder blue color and featured short sleeves and a low-cut neck. The fabric was twisted below her breasts, drawing the eye to her cleavage. The hem of the shirt ended just below her bustline, giving her fans a nice look at her taut abs. She paired the top with what appeared to be a skirt in the same color. The picture cut off just below her waist, so it was impossible to see how long the skirt was. That being said, it featured ruched seams on the side, which accentuated her curvy hips.

Anna wore her hair pulled up in the back with tendrils framing her face. Her makeup application looked flawless and included sculpted brows, thick lashes, smoky eye shadow, and eyeliner. Her cheeks were contoured and she wore a pale nude shade on her lips.

The model’s update consisted of two snapshots that showed her from the front. She stood inside a doorway and leaned against one side while posing.

Anna looked at the camera with a sultry expression on her face in the first picture. She tilted her head and held one hand in her hair. She posed with one hip cocked to the side, flaunting her hourglass shape.

The second image was similar to the first. Anna stood in much the same position but was looking at something out of view.

Anna kept the caption simple, indicated that the outfit came from online retailer Fashion Nova. She also added a blue heart emoji.

Dozens of her fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how sexy she looked in the pictures.

“Wow you look gorgeous n sexy with your hair up,” one follower gushed.

“You are so beautiful and so sexy,” commented a second admirer.

“You must be an angel!” a third Instagram user wrote.

“Wow! You look so gorgeous,” commented a fourth fan.

Anna might not have been able to make it to the beach to pose in sexy bikinis in the past few weeks, but she has proven that her at-home photos can be just as sexy and captivating as those that show her at an exotic location. Not too long ago, she wowed her fans in a floral bikini while she lounged in a hammock.