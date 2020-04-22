Fitness Model Avital Cohen Flaunts Chiseled Body In Red Bikini For Throwback Photo

Avital Cohen showed off her insane physique to her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 21, with her most recent update. The Israeli fitness model took to the photo-sharing app to post a throwback of herself rocking a skimpy bikini that did her body nothing but favors.

Cohen wore a two-piece bathing suit in a red color that made her sun-kissed complexion pop. Her bikini top featured thick straps in gold with adorning rings. The bodice consisted of triangles, which were tight and small, putting Cohen’s ample cleavage front and center.

On her lower body, Cohen had on a pair of matching bottoms featuring the same gold straps. The bands tied on the sides, leaving long strings dangling onto her thighs and hips. Cohen wore the bottoms low on her frame, leaving her lower abs and obliques on display. She didn’t say where the swimsuit was from.

For the photo, Cohen stood at a beach. She posed with one leg in front of the other in a way that highlighted the natural curves of her body. She took both arms to her head, leaving her slim midriff unobstructed. Cohen didn’t reveal where the photo was taken, simply sharing that it was a throwback in the caption.

Cohen accessorized by look with large hoop earrings. She also opted to wear a full face of makeup, marked by her bright red lipstick.

The post attracted more than 47,200 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments since going live yesterday. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to rave about Cohen’s good looks and physique, while showering her with compliments.

“Hotness alert!!! Baby you are fabulous,” one user raved, trailing the message with fire and red heart emoji.

“Looking so beautiful and hot,” replied another fan, following the words with a long string of emoji depicting heart-eyes faces, red hearts and fire.

“The queen of bikini,” a third one chimed in, including bikinis, thumbs up, hearts, star-struck faces and crab emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are that unique woman that always make me smile,” added another one, topping the reply with a smiley and a red heart.

Cohen’s Instagram feed offers a mix of sultry photos and fitness-related content. She recently did the latter by uploading a video of herself doing an outdoor workout, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Cohen wore a pink sports bra and patterned leggings in the video sponsored by the energy drink brand, Bang Energy. Cohen started her workout with a series of squat jacks and continued to perform a series of exercises throughout the clip.