Cyn Santana Poses In Lingerie For A Sexy Instagram Post

Cyn Santana recently wowed her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update.

The VH1 star shared a single photo of her wearing her new lingerie piece from Savage X Fenty. The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyn is currently a brand ambassador for the Rihanna-owned brand. The mother of one’s lavender lingerie hugged her body to perfection as she was photographed resting on the long piece of her dark blue couch. She also tagged the company in her caption.

Cyn decided to have a simple atmosphere for her photo op. Her followers can see that she took the photo in front of a white wall to serve as her backdrop. She also added an array of gorgeous white flowers that are stored in a white ceramic pot.

While Cyn had a clean background for her photo, she wasn’t subtle when it came to her lingerie look. The top half of the piece has a silky texture and has thick straps on her shoulders. Although she appears to be wearing a one-piece look, the top section shows off Cyn’s cleavage, as well as the top half of her stomach.

The bottom section complemented the top perfectly. The texture appears to be the same as it pulls at Cyn’s curves. As Cyn is relaxed on her couch, the panties part of the set is high-waisted and covers the lower part of Cyn’s stomach. It also allows the Love and Hip-Hop star’s plump thighs to shine through in the photo.

Cyn avoided making eye contact in the post. Instead, she rested her head on her chest as she played with her hair with one hand. She styled her gorgeous brown and black tendrils with deep, wavy curls. Her hair, which stopped at the top of her breasts, was also styled in a center part. Cyn also showed off a plum nail polish, which could be seen on her toes and hands. For makeup, the reality star wore a bright orange eyeshadow that covered her eyelids. She also added a pink lipgloss, foundation and highlighter.

Cyn’s steamy post was received in a positive way among her adoring fans. In addition to being graced with a plethora of likes and emoji comments, many of Cyn’s fans shared how beautiful and hot she looked in her post.

“Wifey for lifey,” one fan remarked.

“Beauty queen,” a second supporter said.

“Eye candy fa sho,” a third commenter chimed in.

“Cynnnn Sheeeeeesh,” another Instagram user pointed out.

Cyn’s tantalizing post comes just days after she shared she has been working on music during her time in quarantine. While she is mostly known for her television appearances and Instagram following, she announced on Sunday, April 19 that she has a new song, “SAY LESS.” Cyn also premiered the video on her Instagram page.