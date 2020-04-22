Cyn Santana Poses In Lingerie For A Sexy Instagram Post

Cyn Santana recently wowed her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update.

The VH1 star shared a single photo of her wearing her new lingerie piece from Savage X Fenty. The Inquisitr previously reported that Cyn is currently a brand ambassador for the Rihanna-owned brand. The mother of one’s lavender lingerie hugged her body to perfection as she was photographed resting on the long piece of her dark blue couch. She also tagged the company in her caption.

Cyn decided to have a simple atmosphere for her photo op. She took the photo in front of a white wall and added an array of gorgeous white flowers stored in a white ceramic pot behind her.

While she had a clean background for her photo, she wasn’t subtle when it came to her lingerie look. The top half of the piece had a silky texture and featured thick straps on her shoulders. The top section shows off her cleavage and a cutout the seemingly one-piece look had flaunted the top half of her stomach.

The bottom section complemented the top perfectly. The texture appears to be the same as it pulled at Cyn’s curves. The panties part of the set was high-waisted and covered the lower part of her stomach. It also highlighted her curvy derrière and thick thighs.

Cyn avoided making eye contact, instead, choosing to gaze down at her chest as she played with her hair. She styled her gorgeous brown and black tendrils with deep, wavy curls that stopped at the top of her breasts. She wore her locks in a center part that cascaded over her shoulder. She also showed off a plum nail polish, which could be seen on her toes and hands. For makeup, she wore bright orange eyeshadow, pink lipgloss, foundation, and highlighter.

Her fans seemed to adore her steamy post. In addition to giving the upload a plethora of likes and emoji comments, many of Cyn’s followers admired how beautiful and hot she looked.

“Wifey for lifey,” one fan remarked.

“Beauty queen,” added a second supporter.

“Eye candy fa sho,” a third commenter chimed in.

“Cynnnn Sheeeeeesh,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Cyn’s tantalizing post comes just days after she told fans she has been working on music during her time in quarantine. While she is mostly known for her television appearances and Instagram following, she announced on Sunday, April 19 that she has released a new song, “SAY LESS.” She premiered the video on her Instagram page.